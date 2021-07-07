Airbnb Takes a Stand on COVID-19 Evictions

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is in a tizzy anticipating the end of the controversial eviction moratorium, which has been extended to July 31. This vacation-rental platform, in collaboration with city governments, wants to ban from its site any landlord who evicted a tenant for nonpayment of rent. Although landlords shouldn't evict if they're under an eviction moratorium, if they aren't receiving rent or rental relief, many would fall on hard times themselves.
The plan
Airbnb wants to prevent landlords from advertising on its site if they evict a nonpaying tenant from July 1 throughout the end of the year (at least). That's a new turn of events for a vacation-rental platform.
Airbnb calls this plan the COVID-19 Renter Protection Policy and says it will keep this policy throughout 2021, at which point, if cities like it, Airbnb will continue with it. It can be problematic, though, for Airbnb to monitor which landlords are "offenders" and, therefore, cannot associate with Airbnb.
So Airbnb has a new department called the COVID-19 Housing Policy, and it has named a department head whose job is to "engage cities." The way the plan works is cities would tell Airbnb which landlords have evicted nonpaying tenants.
Doublespeak
Airbnb in a June blog post that seemingly tries to explain the new policy made this statement that might make your head spin: "Airbnb has always been a platform dedicated to helping people stay in their homes."
That statement is true in the sense that by renting rooms (or mattresses on the floor -- Airbnb's actual start), homeowners in financial trouble can use their homes to earn money to pay the mortgage, thereby helping people stay in their homes. But what if those first Airbnb hosts weren't collecting rent for their air mattresses? They wouldn't have achieved their goal of staying in their home. What's really happening is Airbnb is helping one group of people: renters. But that can be a dangerous game, particularly if it comes at the expense of its hosts.
Airbnb is not the only game in town
Airbnb is the biggest vacation-rental platform in America, but its management probably knows it isn't the only game in town. So Airbnb is trying to get other vacation rental sites to buy into this new program.
If you're against this sort of thing, and if you're in the vacation-rental business, you might want to check out the following to list your properties, courtesy of SmarterTravel. (You might want to make sure these other vacation-rental sites aren't working with Airbnb on this.)
- Booking.com
- Expedia
- HometoGo
- Hotels.com
- Tripadvisor
- Tripping
- Vrbo
- Plum Guide
- Sonder
- TurnKey
- Marriott Homes & Villas
- Agoda
- Getaway
The Millionacres bottom line
Some hosts might feel as if Airbnb has overstepped its boundaries. If you're an Airbnb host, you might want to think twice about using its service. And if you're a host or investor in Airbnb, it's always a good idea to pay attention to the way this company conducts business.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it’s also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it’s no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it’s possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we’ve assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.