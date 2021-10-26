3 Reasons Now's a Great Time to Invest in Healthcare REITs

It's fair to say that 2020 was a difficult year for healthcare REITs, or real estate investment trusts. A pandemic will do that to you.

But while the pandemic may not be over, healthcare REITs have bounced back nicely in 2021, and in the coming years, they could become an even more solid investment. Here's why now's a good time to consider putting some money into healthcare REITs.

1. It's a recession-proof industry

In the worst of economic times, consumers can stop spending money at retailers, hotels, and restaurants. They can't stop going to doctors and addressing medical emergencies. The fact that there's a perpetual need for healthcare makes this class of REITs a steady bet. And during public health emergencies like the one we're still grappling with, healthcare facilities are unquestionably essential.

2. The U.S. population is aging

The number of Americans aged 65 and older is expected to more than double over the next 40 years, reaching 80 million by 2040, as per the Urban Institute. Meanwhile, the number of U.S. adults aged 85 and older will nearly quadruple between 2000 and 2040.

As such, in the coming decades, we're apt to see increased demand for senior facilities like nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, and skilled nursing centers. While it's true that many seniors prefer to age in their own homes, the reality is that in time, those arrangements can become too burdensome for families to be viable. And given that life expectancies have risen, it's fair to assume that the need for senior care facilities is only going to grow.

3. Pandemic-fueled changes could have a positive impact on the industry

There were some harsh lessons learned during the pandemic in the context of healthcare facilities, like the need to better protect seniors in close quarters during major outbreaks and the importance of proper personal protective equipment (PPE). But there were also some positive trends that emerged, which could set the stage for an uptick in revenue for healthcare REITs.

For one thing, healthcare could take a turn for the more dynamic. In the coming years, the demand for walk-in clinics could increase now that patients are familiar with how they work and appreciate the convenience of not having to make an appointment or rot away for hours in a hospital emergency room waiting area.

Plus, telemedicine really took off during the pandemic, and while that change initially came about as a result of necessity, more practices are still embracing the telehealth model. That opens the door to a lot of opportunities for healthcare REITs.

Soon, we could see more hybrid healthcare setups where patients are screened remotely and sent to physical facilities as needed. All told, healthcare could become more accessible to the masses. And that easier access could make it so that more patients seek out care rather than avoid it.

A world of opportunity

Those looking to add REITs to their portfolios have plenty of options these days. Industrial REITs are soaring right now in the wake of e-commerce exploding during the pandemic, while data center REITs are an equally strong bet. But it certainly pays to keep an eye on healthcare REITs, especially as innovation and technology lead to positive changes within the sector.