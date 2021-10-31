According to research from Charles Schwab, some 15% of current investors began investing in 2020 or later. That makes this group very new to the stock market, noting it can take a lifetime to learn everything there is to know about Wall Street.

However, there's one area of the market that every investor should understand as soon as possible -- real estate investment trusts, or REITs. Here's why, if you are one of this new class of investors, you should own a REIT or two.

Going fast and going slow

Investment legend Benjamin Graham -- the man who helped to train the even more famous investor Warren Buffet -- broke stock owners into two groups: speculators and investors. Graham's must-read book The Intelligent Investor goes into great detail on the topic, but a simplified version is that speculators buy pieces of paper (stock certificates), hoping they can make money selling them at higher prices.

Investors, meanwhile, are buying the company behind that piece of paper because they believe the company will be worth more in the future than it is today. It's exciting to be a speculator, but most people should really focus on being investors.

The slow and steady approach this entails is exactly what REITs were created to foster. Stepping back for a second, one way people have built wealth over time is by acquiring real estate and the cash flow that is generated by rental payments. Ideally, an investor would own a collection of properties in different sectors, benefiting from the diverse income stream and the appreciation of the properties over time.

The REIT opportunity

However, for a small investor, that's not so easy to do, given that buildings (from houses to office buildings) are expensive to buy. REITs solve this problem by effectively allowing investors to pool their money and hire professionals to create and manage large property portfolios.

Some REITs offer broad property-type and geographic diversification, such as W.P. Carey, and others have more focused portfolios like Americold Realty Trust, which only owns cold-storage warehouses. However, such publicly traded REITs all have larger portfolios than average investors could possibly assemble themselves. Diversification, or spreading your bets around (even if it's within a single property niche), is good for your portfolio.

And then there are the dividends. By design, a REIT must pay out at least 90% of its earnings as dividends. By doing this, the REIT avoids corporate-level taxation, with the dividends taxed at the investor level. Investors, meanwhile, pay taxes on the income at their income tax rate. The steady stream of income can give you something to live off of if you are retired and something to focus on when the market enters a downturn.

Indeed, watching regular dividend checks roll in the door when the market is falling can help you stick out the invariable tough times that arise when you own stocks. (Note that every bull market in history has been followed by a bear market.)

But here's a neat trick, if you buy a REIT in a Roth IRA, you can avoid any taxation on the dividends. That's because a Roth IRA is funded with after-tax money, and distributions from the Roth IRA are not taxed when taken in retirement. You need to take a deep dive into IRAs before jumping on this idea, but the tax-free income you can generate could be well worth the effort, and REITs really amp up the benefit.

Still, it's the cash flow generated from REIT dividends that is the big story. Market research has shown that as much as 80% of the stock market's return over time is derived from reinvested dividends.

Step back and think about that for a second. If you are new to investing, you might think buying a stock that goes up is the best way to get rich. But if reinvested dividends are so important, it might actually be more important to buy a well-run company and hold it to collect and reinvest the dividends the business pays out to shareholders as it grows. That's the difference between speculating and investing that was highlighted by Graham.

REITs, being purposely built to pay dividends, fit perfectly within this long-term approach.

Get to know some REITs today

It's wonderful if you got into investing during the coronavirus pandemic when you probably had extra time on your hands. Now that the world is starting to get back to work, you may not have the same freedom to invest -- but that doesn't mean you should stop. It just means you need to start thinking more and more like Graham's investor.

If that sounds about right to you, REITs are one of the next stops you should make on your investing journey, given REITs' dividend focus and the importance of dividends to long-term returns. It's really hard to describe just how fun it is to watch dividend checks roll in each and every month from rock-solid REITs like Realty Income.

Sure, it's not as exciting as the ups and downs of meme stocks like GameStop, but that's the point when you realize that being an investor is way more enjoyable than stressing yourself out being a speculator.