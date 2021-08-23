What Is the Average Down Payment on a House?

Down payment requirements by loan type

Very few types of mortgages require borrowers to come up with a 20% down payment these days. In fact, one big reason why the average is so low is that there are several types of mortgage loans that require very low down payments, or even nothing at all.

With that in mind, here's a rundown of down payment requirements by type of mortgage.

Conventional loan: The short answer is that the minimum down payment requirement for conventional mortgage loans is just 3%, but that's if the borrower meets specific criteria when it comes to credit score and reserves. Down payment requirements can be significantly higher in many cases. It's also worth noting that conventional mortgages, unlike many other types, can be used to purchase investment properties, but down payment requirements are typically at least 20%. Jumbo loan: The other four types of mortgages on this list have one thing in common. They all have maximum loan amounts. If you want to buy a home and your mortgage exceeds the lending limits for other types of mortgages, you'll need a jumbo loan. Down payment requirements for jumbo loans vary by lender, since these aren't as standardized as the other loan types, but borrowers should expect to need at least 10%-20% down. FHA loan: An FHA loan is guaranteed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and has a down payment requirement of just 3.5% of the purchase price for borrowers who have a credit score of at least 580. FHA mortgage loans are available with even lower credit scores (as low as 500) but require a 10% down payment for borrowers in that group. VA loan: Certain veterans and members of the Armed Forces can obtain mortgage loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), also known as VA loans. And a VA loan has no down payment requirement whatsoever. USDA loan: A USDA loan is designed to encourage homeownership in certain rural areas throughout the United States. But for homebuyers purchasing property in qualifying areas, USDA loans are an option to buy a home with no down payment at all.

In addition to this list, it's worth noting that a mortgage lender may have its own proprietary home loan program. For example, one regional lender offers 0% down loans with no mortgage insurance to first-time homebuyers with high credit scores. Also, many lenders and local or state governments have their own down payment assistance programs designed to help buyers come up with funds for a down payment. The best way to figure out what's out there is to check out a few lenders and check with your local housing authority.

The Millionacres bottom line

There are several good reasons not to buy a house, but fear of having to come up with a down payment isn't one of them. The average buyer (especially the average first-time buyer) uses a down payment of much less than the 20% that is commonly thought of as the industry standard, and there are several loan programs with down payment requirements that are much smaller. If you want to become a homeowner, it's a smart idea to take a closer look at the loan options available to you, look into down payment assistance programs, and see what special loan programs are available from banks and credit unions in your area.