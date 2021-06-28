What Is an Escrow Holdback?

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
An escrow holdback, also called a repair escrow, allows a homebuyer to close on a home before the seller completes agreed-upon repairs. Without an escrow holdback, a buyer's only choice, if they wanted the seller to complete repairs before closing, would be to push the closing out to a later date. But for buyers who don't have that sort of time -- buyers who need to close quickly on the home purchase -- an escrow holdback can be their best friend.
What exactly is an escrow holdback?
An escrow holdback works as a sort of insurance policy for the buyer. The buyer comes to the closing table ready to buy the property knowing the needed house repairs haven't been completed. To help ensure and provide motivation to the seller to complete those repairs after the sale, what usually happens is the buyer will hold back a portion of the seller's proceeds, typically the cost of the repairs and sometimes a little extra. An escrow company or a title company holds the money.
The money the buyer is holding back is called an escrow holdback. The seller only receives the funds placed in the escrow holdback if they finish the necessary repairs by whatever date is specified in an addendum to the purchase agreement (i.e., the contract). If you use a real estate agent, they will draw this up for you.
The addendum would specify the repairs to be made, the amount of escrow funds being put in the escrow holdback account, details about payment to the contractors who are doing the work, and the date the work must be completed. If the repairs haven't been completed, the buyer keeps the money and can then presumably use it to get the repairs done.
Some scenarios
An escrow holdback might become necessary when damage happens or is discovered while the house is still under contract. Let's say a natural disaster occurs, like a hurricane, flood, or tornado, which damages the property. Or maybe there's torrential rainfall that reveals a pre-existing condition like a leaky roof, which wasn't discovered during the inspection. The seller, since they didn't plan to make any (or any more) repairs, might not have time to make a new repair before the closing date.
Maybe weather conditions prevent any work from being done before closing, as what often happens with outdoor projects during the winter, such as putting on or fixing a new roof, deck or driveway maintenance, septic system repairs, and landscaping issues.
Escrow holdbacks might become necessary with new construction. Homes are often not completed by the closing date. Rather than trusting the builder to come back to the home after the sale, holding money back in an escrow account often motivates the builder.
If a lender is involved
If the buyer will be taking out a mortgage to buy the home, the borrower would need to get their mortgage lender to agree to an escrow holdback. Lenders typically won't close if a home needs repairs since they loan only a percentage of the home's value, and until the necessary repairs are made, the appraisal won't be accurate. If the lender agrees to an escrow holdback, the closing can happen on time, and once the seller makes the repairs, the lender is informed and then appraises the home.
A mortgage company often requires 120% of the repair costs be set aside and held in an escrow holdback account. The extra money serves to motivate the seller and to guard against rising prices that could happen if the project is delayed, perhaps until the next season.
Lenders don't always allow escrow holdbacks
Escrow holdbacks aren't an option for every situation. Lenders typically won't allow an escrow holdback for major issues that would deem the home an unsafe dwelling, such as a structural defect or an unsafe staircase, for example.
A similar method: the seller credit
A seller credit, also called a repair credit, is money the seller offers to the buyer that reduces the sale price of the home, allowing the buyer to make the needed repairs. This often happens with the seller paying all or part of the closing costs, which are usually between 2% and 5% of the home's purchase price.
If a buyer, after receiving an inspection report, makes the transaction contingent on the seller completing repairs, and if the seller doesn't have the time and/or money to comply, the buyer can ask for a seller credit.
A seller credit accomplishes the same thing as an escrow holdback in that money for needed repairs to the property will be set aside. The difference between an escrow holdback and a seller credit is that the seller is responsible for repairs with an escrow holdback and the buyer is responsible for repairs with a seller credit.
The Millionacres bottom line
An escrow holdback can create a win-win situation for the buyer and the seller. The seller doesn't lose out on a sale, and the buyer can close on time with assurance that repairs will either be taken care of or there will be money set aside in case they aren't.
