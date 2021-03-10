What Is a Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduit (REMIC)? A Guide for Real Estate Investors

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
If you've been thinking of investing in mortgage-backed securities, you've probably seen the phrase "real estate mortgage investment conduit (REMIC)" mentioned before. If you're wondering what that phrase means, you are not alone.
We've created a guide below to answer that question once and for all. Keep reading to learn what a REMIC is, how it works, and what you need to know about these pass-through entities before adding mortgage-backed securities to your portfolio of real estate and mortgage assets.
What is a REMIC?
At its core, a real estate mortgage investment conduit (REMIC) is a financial instrument known as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that is used to pool together mortgage loans and issue mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to investors. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are perhaps the most famous REMIC issuers, but mortgage lenders and insurance companies can be one as well.
REMICs were first authorized by the Tax Reform Act of 1986. They pool together residential and commercial mortgage loans based on their risk and maturity, like a collateralized mortgage obligation (CMO). Then, the pool is broken up into bonds, which are sold to each individual investor. In contrast to other investment vehicles, these payments are usually made on a monthly basis rather than a semi-annual one.
Notably, REMICs can take many different forms, including a corporation, trust, or partnership. However, they are generally pass-through entities, which means they are not taxed directly. Instead, investors pay income tax on the principal and interest payments they receive from these investment vehicles.
REMICs vs. collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs)
In truth, a REMIC is commonly considered to be a collateralized mortgage obligation (CMO). While ultimately these two financial instruments are both forms of a mortgage security, or mortgage loans that are bundled together and sold as investment instruments, there are some important differences between them.
In particular, CMOs were created to give investors a specific form of cash flow instead of just passing through the borrowers' principal and interest payments in the same way as a REMIC.
In addition, a REMIC is exempt from federal tax on a corporate level while, on their own, CMOs are not. This is why, even though CMOs are a separate entity from REMICs, they often exist within REMICs for tax purposes. They do so to avoid double taxation during each taxable year.
REMICs vs. real estate investment trusts (REITs)
While a REMIC and a real estate investment trust (REIT) are both methods of investing in real estate without going through the hassle of buying and maintaining a property. In addition, REITs aren't taxed on a corporate level; their investors have to pay income tax on any dividends they receive. But the differences all but stop there. In truth, these two investment vehicles could not be more different.
As we have discussed, REMICs pool together various mortgage loan assets into a mortgage-backed security, break them down into bonds, and sell the investments to interested investors.
A real estate investment trust, on the other hand, will invest in a portfolio of real estate assets, such as apartment buildings, retail spaces, or office spaces. Companies will then lease these spaces, which will generate income for the REIT, and any income will be paid out as dividends to investors who own shares of the REIT.
Recently proposed changes to REMIC rules
Although this type of securitization vehicle already has its own unique set of taxation rules, it's worth noting that REMICs have been making headlines in recent years because of proposed changes to the existing REMIC rules. We've laid them out below so you have a better idea of what changes could be on the horizon.
The Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduit Improvement Act of 2009
The REMIC Improvement Act of 2009 was first introduced by Congress in order to ease the restrictions on commercial mortgage loans that had been securitized by REMICs. As it stands, the borrower may not be allowed to make certain changes to their property, because any changes to the value of the underlying collateral would affect the REMIC.
The proposed law would allow borrowers to make improvements to their properties. It also includes a declaration that does not allow these improvements to be considered prohibited transactions by the IRS. In addition, any income generated by those improvements will be treated as though it was income received from qualified mortgages.
The bill has moved on to the Committee for Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, but it has not made any further progress as yet.
The CARES Act
Under the CARES Act, which was first signed by former President Trump in 2020 and then extended by President Biden, homeowners struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic have been granted increased forbearance protections.
However, since forbearance changes the structure of the underlying collateral, again, these protections would have an effect on the REMICs too. However, the IRS has provided a safe harbor to ensure that any modifications to the mortgage loan obligations arising from the COVID-19 pandemic will not jeopardize the status of any REMICs or have any negative tax implications.
The bottom line
At the end of the day, mortgage securities and the REMICs who issue them are generally considered to be a fairly safe investment option, particularly for those investors who are averse to risk. Their payment structure and underlying collateral make them an attractive addition to a portfolio. Still, if the 2007 financial crisis taught us anything, it's that no investment is ever completely without risk.
With that in mind, if you've been thinking of investing in mortgage-backed securities, it's a good idea to do some research on real estate mortgage investment conduits first. You can use this post as a guide to help you get started. However, if you have more specific questions regarding REMICs and how they work, it might not be a bad idea to reach out to a financial professional.
Got $1,000? The 10 Top Investments We’d Make Right Now
Our team of analysts agrees. These 10 real estate plays are the best ways to invest in real estate right now. By signing up to be a member of Real Estate Winners, you’ll get access to our 10 best ideas and new investment ideas every month. Find out how you can get started with Real Estate Winners by clicking here.