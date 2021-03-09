Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
If you own your property, you've likely heard you can deduct several of the costs of homeownership for a tax break. One of those deductions is known as the mortgage interest deduction. To that end, we've created a comprehensive guide on this deduction below. Keep reading to learn what it is, how it works, what's covered under the deduction, and what you should know about taking it as a taxpayer. After reading, you should have a much better idea of whether this tax deduction is right for you.
What is the mortgage interest deduction?
The mortgage interest tax deduction allows you to deduct the amount of money you paid in mortgage interest during the tax year from your taxable income. If you currently have mortgage debt on your home or investment property, this tax deduction could mean you're in line for a sizable tax break, especially if you just started paying off your home loan and a good portion of your payment is going toward interest.
Since the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, homeowners who bought their primary residence or second home after Dec. 15, 2017, qualify for this deduction for the first $750,000 of mortgage debt. However, if you bought the property before that date, you can deduct interest on up to $1 million of mortgage interest debt.
As noted above, unfortunately, investors can only take this tax deduction if they use their second home as a rental property. If you have a standard investment property, you can still deduct your interest payment as a business expense if you file a Schedule E at the end of the tax year.
Qualifications for deducting mortgage interest
If you are planning on taking a tax deduction on your primary residence or second home, it's important to understand what qualifies under the home mortgage interest deduction (HMID).
Below is a list of the general criteria, but if you'd like to understand these qualification requirements in more depth, you can always visit IRS Publication 936 for more information.
Primary residence mortgage deduction
- The home must be a certain type of property. Single-family homes, co-ops, condos, manufactured homes (mobile homes and trailers), and houseboats all qualify.
- The home must serve as collateral on the loan.
- The home must have functional sleeping, cooking, and bathing/toileting areas.
Second home mortgage deduction
- The home must be collateral for the loan.
- If you rent out your second home, you must use it for at least 14 days, or 10% of the number of days you rented it out, whichever is greater.
- However, if you don't rent it out, there is no requirement for use of the home.
Home equity loan interest
- You must use the home equity debt to buy, build, or "substantially improve" your home.
- If you use the money for any other reason, the home equity loan interest is not deductible.
Mortgage insurance premiums
- This deduction includes mortgage interest premiums on both conventional and government-backed loans.
- The amount you can deduct will be reduced if your adjusted gross income is more than $50,000. However, that amount is raised to $100,000 if you are married filing jointly.
- If you make over $54,500 ($109,000 for those married filing jointly), you will not be eligible to take this deduction under the current tax code.
Mortgage points
- The mortgage loan must be for your primary residence.
- Paying for mortgage points must be common practice in your area.
- The points can't be unusually high.
- The points cannot be used to help you cover closing costs.
- The points must be computed as a percentage of your mortgage loan.
- The points must be listed on your settlement statement.
- Your down payment must be higher than your points.
- You must use the cash method of accounting to do your taxes.
If you meet all of the above requirements, you can either deduct the total cost of your points at once or deduct it proportionally over time.
Other miscellaneous costs that are deductible
- Any late fees for a mortgage payment that was made after the due date
- Any prepayment penalties
What's not deductible?
- Homeowners insurance
- Title insurance
- Other closing costs
- Earnest money deposits
- Down payments
- Any money forfeited during the course of a real estate transaction, such as an earnest money deposit
- Interest on a reverse mortgage
How to claim the home mortgage interest deduction
Now that you understand what does and does not qualify under this mortgage deduction, the next step is to learn how to get this tax benefit. We've created a step-by-step guide to the process below.
- Receive Form 1098 in the mail: If you paid more than $600 in mortgage interest over the course of the tax year, your mortgage lender will send you a copy of Form 1098, which details your interest expense for the year. They will also send a copy to the IRS, who will match that information to what is recorded on your tax return.
- Make sure it's worth taking the itemized deduction: In order to deduct mortgage interest, you'll need to itemize your deductions. This is generally more work than taking the standard deduction, so you'll want to make sure that you stand to save more with the itemized deduction before going forward.
- Fill out a Schedule A: Schedule A of Form 1040 is where you'll list your itemized deductions if you decide that it's worth the effort.
The benefit of taking the mortgage interest tax deduction
The major benefit of taking the mortgage interest tax deduction is that it provides a tax break. If you're willing to put the work into itemizing deductions, you can lower your taxable income and potentially even change your tax rate. It's all about putting money back into your pocket.
The bottom line
While the mortgage interest deduction is just one of the many real estate tax deductions that you can take, understanding it could save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars over the life of your loan. With that in mind, feel free to use this article as a general guide on what to expect when dealing with this mortgage deduction. That said, if you have specific questions related to your tax return or this deduction, your best bet is to reach out to a tax professional.
