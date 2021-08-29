What Is an Interest Only Mortgage?

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
With most mortgage loans, the arrangement is pretty simple: You borrow X amount of money from a lender for a specific mortgage term and then pay it back -- plus interest -- every month you own the home.
Interest only loans, however, function a bit differently. On these loans, you’ll instead pay the lender for only the interest costs of your mortgage for a set period -- usually between three and 10 years. Once that period expires, you’ll start making payments toward both the principal and interest.
Obviously, with interest rates at record lows, this probably sounds like quite the deal. But interest only loans aren’t without drawbacks. Let’s take a look at these mortgages and what borrower they might be right for.
How do interest only mortgage loans work?
Interest only mortgages have two distinct periods: The interest only period and the amortized period. In the interest only period of the loan, you’ll still make a monthly payment, but only enough to cover the interest accrued on the loan for that month. On a 30-year, $300,000 loan at a 3% rate, for example, that’d mean about $750 per month.
Once the interest only period runs out, you’ll enter the amortized period, which is when you’ll start paying toward the loan’s principal balance -- in addition to the interest costs.
This causes a pretty big jump in payments for a few reasons: First, you’re adding a principal payment to the equation. On top of this, though, you’ve also shortened your repayment term. If you had a 30-year loan but made interest only payments for the first seven years, your loan balance is now spread across 23 years (276 months) rather than 30 (360 months). This takes your monthly mortgage payment up considerably -- in the case above, from $750 to over $1,500.
Another issue that can make that amortized period more challenging is that most interest only loans come with adjustable rates. So, on top of adding principal payments to your monthly bill, your interest rate could increase, too. This would mean an even more expensive monthly payment than you might be planning for.
Pros and cons of interest only mortgages
As with any type of loan product, there are both advantages and disadvantages to using an interest only mortgage. On the upside, interest only mortgages can come with very low monthly payments -- at least for the first few years of the mortgage term. This can make it easier to afford a home and may allow you to purchase one sooner than you think.
It’s also beneficial if your income is low now but you expect it to grow in the future -- before those larger principal payments start coming due.
That’s about where the pros end, though. Interest only loans come with some definite drawbacks, namely the much higher monthly mortgage payments they require down the line. Let’s say you got a $200,000 mortgage at a 3% rate. Your interest only payment would be just $500 per month, but once that period expired (say, after seven years)? You’d owe $1,004 per month. If your loan had an adjustable rate, it’d jump even more.
That’s another big downside: Most interest only loans come with adjustable rates. This means your interest rate can increase over time, taking your monthly payment up with it.
Finally, interest only loans also make it difficult to build equity in your home -- at least until you start paying down the principal. This could be a problem should you need to sell your home or do a cash-out refinance. With little equity, you might not make much profit off your home or, in some cases, may even owe more than it’s worth.
|PROS
|CONS
|Low payments for the first few years of the loan
|Payments jump significantly after the interest only period
|Good if you expect your income to grow in the future
|Usually come with adjustable interest rates
|Can help you buy a home faster
|Takes a long time to build equity
Using an interest only loan successfully
If you do opt for an interest only loan, you have a few options for doing so successfully. First, you can plan to refinance or sell before the interest only period is up. This will keep you from owing that significantly increased payment once it starts coming due.
You can also use your interest only period to save up. Put a little aside each month to ensure you can handle the increased payments when it’s time or, potentially, even pay off your loan entirely when the interest only period is over. In this case, you’d make a lump-sum payment and close out the loan altogether.
In many cases, refinancing is your best bet with these loans, as it allows you to both avoid the new, larger payments and can give you a new loan with better terms and rates. Make sure you talk to a loan officer or financial advisor to see how the numbers would shake out in your specific situation.
Who should use an interest only loan?
Interest only mortgage loans are best for buyers who are either comfortable selling or refinancing before their interest only period expires or who are confident they’ll have enough savings or income to cover the increased payments when the time comes.
A quick disclaimer here: Even if you’re sure you’ll have more income a few years down the road, an adjustable rate could throw a kink in that. It can be very hard to predict just what your new payment will be with an adjustable-rate mortgage, so make sure you understand your loan’s rate caps and have a good handle on the maximum payments you might be asked to cover. Your loan officer or a financial advisor can help here.
Where can you get an interest only mortgage loan?
Interest only loans aren’t too widely available. That’s because they’re nonconforming, meaning they are ineligible for purchase by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. A mortgage lender who issues these loans either needs to find alternate investors or keep these loans on their books, which increases their risks. It also ties up cash flow and makes it harder to issue additional loans to new borrowers.
For these reasons, you’ll need to shop around if you want an interest only home loan. Your best bet is typically a mortgage broker, as they have access to loan programs from all sorts of lenders and companies nationwide. They can help find the right product for you.
The bottom line
Interest only mortgage loans certainly have their place, but they also come with some serious risks. If you’re considering using one, make sure to talk to an experienced loan officer or mortgage broker who can walk you through the numbers. They can also show you other loan products that may help you reach your goals.
