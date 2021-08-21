What Is an Amortization Schedule?

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
If you have a mortgage, do you know how much of your principal balance you'll pay off each month? What would be the effect if you added $100 to every monthly payment? A mortgage amortization schedule can help you figure out the answers to those questions and many more.
An amortization schedule is a table that breaks down the repayment of an installment loan into individual payments over the loan term. For example, an amortization schedule on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage loan would have 360 rows, detailing the principal and interest breakdown of every single monthly payment.
How an amortization schedule works
If a loan amortizes, it essentially means that the principal balance will decline over time and the loan will be paid off at a certain date. A mortgage is an example of an amortizing loan, as is an auto loan or a student loan, just to name a couple of examples.
On the other hand, a credit card would not be considered an amortizing loan because there is no set repayment date and the principal balance doesn't necessarily decline over time.
Because your interest rate is based on the outstanding principal balance of the loan (which declines over time), the amount of interest you pay with each monthly payment declines each month. In other words, as you're paying down your mortgage, the proportion of each monthly payment applied to principal will increase over time and the interest portion will decline. This process is known as amortization.
Let's say that you obtain a $300,000 mortgage with a fixed 3.5% interest rate and a 30-year repayment term. Here's what the first few lines of your amortization schedule might look like:
|Month
|Payment
|Principal
|Interest
|Loan Balance
|1
|$1,347.13
|$472.13
|$875.00
|$299,527.87
|2
|$1,347.13
|$473.51
|$873.62
|$299,054.35
|3
|$1,347.13
|$474.89
|$872.24
|$298,579.46
|4
|$1,347.13
|$476.28
|$870.86
|$298,103.19
There are a couple of important things to notice. First, notice that the monthly payment is the same every month. This is a key feature of amortizing mortgage loans. As long as the interest rate stays the same, so will the monthly payment.
With fixed-rate loans, this means that you'll have the exact same principal and interest payment throughout the loan term, although other costs you pay with the loan (taxes, insurance, HOA dues) can vary.
Notice how the amount of your loan payment applied to the principal increases every month. This is because as your loan balance declines over time, the lender only charges interest on the money you still owe.
For example, your "month 1" interest charge is based on a principal balance of $300,000, while your "month 2" interest charge is based on a slightly lower balance of $299,527.87. That's why the amount in the interest column declines each month. Less interest and a steady monthly payment means that more is available to pay down the principal in each subsequent month.
Why an amortization schedule can be useful
There are a couple of reasons why an amortization schedule can be very useful to real estate owners and investors with a mortgage:
- Your amortization schedule will tell you how much your principal balance will be at any given point in time. For example, if you plan to sell your home in five years, a mortgage amortization schedule can tell you how much the remaining loan balance will be at that point.
- An amortization schedule can illustrate the effects of making extra mortgage payments. In our example of a $300,000 mortgage at 3.5% interest, paying an additional $100 in principal each month would result in paying off the loan more than three years early -- and saving about $23,900 in interest along the way.
How to find your mortgage's amortization schedule
You can generally find your amortization schedule by logging into your loan servicer's website (the place you make your mortgage payments online). They typically have a link that will allow you to view or download your loan's amortization schedule.
Some (but not all) servicers will allow you to change the inputs and generate a new amortization schedule to contemplate the "what ifs." For example, if you want to see the effect of adding $100 to each monthly payment or paying a $3,000 lump sum every year when you get your tax refund, you might be able to do so right on your lender's servicing portal.
If your servicer doesn't allow you to do this, there are several excellent amortization schedule calculators online that should allow you to do the same thing based on your current principal balance, interest rate, and number of loan payments remaining.
The Millionacres bottom line
Amortization schedules are important tools for real estate owners with a mortgage to understand. It's valuable information to know how your monthly payments break down into principal and interest, how quickly your loan's principal balance will decline over time, and the effects of hypothetical extra payment scenarios.
