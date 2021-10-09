Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Everyone wants the lowest interest rate possible on their mortgage. One way to get it? That'd be buying mortgage points.
Mortgage points allow you to buy down your rate. You purchase a mortgage point -- usually for 1% of your loan amount -- and your mortgage lender knocks your rate down incrementally (typically 0.25% per point purchased).
Mortgage points are sometimes called "discount points," but the idea is the same: You pay now to save on interest later.
It sounds like a great strategy, especially if you'll own the home or investment property for the long haul, but buying points has its drawbacks, too. Let's look at all the pros and cons of buying points on a mortgage now.
Advantages of buying mortgage points
The biggest perk of buying mortgage points is obvious: You get a lower interest rate -- high credit score or not. And if you have the loan for a while, a lower rate can save you big money over time, as well as mean a lower monthly payment.
Here's an example: Say you're taking out (or refinancing) a 30-year loan for $200,000. You originally qualified for a 3.75% rate, but you purchased two points ($4,000 total), bringing your rate down to 3.25%. In this scenario, you'd break even on that $4,000 in just over four years. More importantly? You'd save about $20,000 in interest over the long haul.
Another advantage of buying mortgage points is that it's tax-deductible. If you itemize your returns, you can write off those points -- as well as any other mortgage interest you pay during the year. If you spend a good amount on points at closing, it can mean quite a significant write-off come tax time.
Finally, points can mean a lower monthly payment over the loan term. These monthly savings might even allow you to buy a higher-priced home than you originally planned for. In the $200,000 scenario above, here's how points would impact your mortgage payment:
|MORTGAGE RATE
|POINTS
|MONTHLY PAYMENT
|3.75%
|0
|$926.23
|3.50%
|1
|$898.09
|3.25%
|2
|$870.41
|3.00%
|3
|$843.21
Disadvantages of buying mortgage points
As with anything, there are drawbacks to buying points, too. The biggest is that it takes a big chunk of upfront money -- money you could use toward higher-ROI investments, your emergency fund, your closing costs, or your down payment.
If you have to take cash away from your down payment to buy points, it could result in a few unwanted effects:
- You may need to pay for private mortgage insurance (PMI): Making less than a 20% down payment (on a conventional loan, at least) will require PMI, which adds to your monthly payment for at least a few years.
- You'll have a higher loan balance: A bigger mortgage loan means a bigger payment and more long-term interest. Do the math to compare the costs of your higher balance versus the costs/savings of the points.
Another disadvantage is that it takes a while to pay off that upfront cost. If you only plan to be in the home a short while or just aren't sure how long you'll own that piece of real estate, you run the risk of paying more for the points than they save you. They're really best-suited for long-term property owners.
Should you buy mortgage points?
In general, mortgage points are a smart choice if you plan to be in the home for a while and are looking to build home equity. Before purchasing them, calculate the break-even point -- or the point in time when you'd save more than those points cost. If you expect to still own the home around that time, then buying discount points is probably a good move.
You should also factor in your budget. If buying points would mean making a smaller down payment or diving deep into your emergency fund, it might not be the wisest choice. Having a flush emergency fund is critical for homeowners, as you never know when a repair might crop up.
The Millionacres bottom line on mortgage discount points
There are many pros and cons to paying points. If you're not sure it's the right strategy for your home loan or mortgage refinance, talk with your loan officer, mortgage broker, or financial advisor for personalized guidance. They can help you run the numbers and determine the best strategy for your goals and budget.
