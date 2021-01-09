Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
If you're familiar with real estate financing, you may have heard the term "HELOC" (home equity line of credit) before. However, you may be wondering, "How does a HELOC work exactly?" If that question has been on your mind, you can stop wondering now: We've answered it for you below. Keep reading to learn how HELOCs work, how to qualify for one, and the pros and cons of using one to finance your next big expense.
How does a HELOC work?
As the name suggests, a HELOC is a revolving line of credit that lets you borrow against your home's equity to finance life's expenses. You can use a HELOC to finance renovations or even a down payment on a house. However, it's important to note that a HELOC functions more like a credit card than a traditional fixed-rate loan.
Instead of receiving the funds in a lump-sum payment, you're allowed to borrow funds up to your credit limit as you need them. Then, as you repay your outstanding balance, your home equity line is replenished, and you can continue to borrow against it for the remainder of your draw period, which is typically 10 years. Notably, during your draw period, you may only be required to make an interest payment on what you've borrowed.
After your draw period is up, you'll enter into your repayment period. You'll be expected to make a monthly payment that includes both the principal amount and the interest during the repayment period. By the end of your repayment period, your outstanding balance will be paid in full.
How do you qualify for HELOC funds?
The process of qualifying for a HELOC is very similar to the process of qualifying for a traditional home equity loan. While every bank and credit union is a bit different, they generally look at the following criteria:
- Loan-to-value ratio (LTV): To qualify for a HELOC loan, you need to have some equity built up in your home. Lenders typically look for you to have at least 15% to 20% equity, which means a loan-to-value ratio of 85% or less.
- Debt-to-income ratio (DTI): Your DTI ratio measures how much of your income is currently being put toward debt payments. Lenders want to ensure you're not being stretched too thin, so they usually look for a DTI that falls between 36% and 43%.
- Credit score: A HELOC lender will generally look for a credit score of at least 650. However, in this case, the higher your score, the better the interest rate you'll be able to secure.
- Payment history: Since a HELOC is technically a form of second mortgage, they're riskier for lenders. Put simply, they fall second in line if you default on your mortgage payment. As a result, your HELOC lender will likely want to verify that you have an established history of paying your bills.
- Income: Last but not least, the lender will probably also want to verify your income. Be prepared to show W-2s and pay stubs or tax returns.
What are the pros and cons of using a HELOC loan?
Now that you know how to qualify for a HELOC, the next step is to learn more about the pros and cons of using this type of financing. We've laid them out for you below:
Pros
- You can draw money as needed: If you have ongoing expenses, such as a renovation that keeps growing or other maintenance costs, it may be useful to open up a HELOC as opposed to a home equity loan. In this case, you can borrow against your home's equity as needed instead of receiving it all in one lump sum.
- Your HELOC may offer a lower interest rate than other types of financing: Since a HELOC uses your property as collateral, your HELOC rate will often be lower than if you were financing the expense with a credit card or personal loan.
- You have the option for interest-only payments: Some HELOCs offer the option to make interest-only payments during your draw period. However, keep in mind that choosing this option will mean that your minimum payment will significantly increase once you enter the repayment period.
Cons
- Most HELOCs offer a variable rate: A variable rate may be a good thing when interest rates are low, but it means that there's a possibility your payment may increase in the future. While some lenders do offer a fixed interest rate option, most come with a variable interest rate.
- Your HELOC may come with an annual fee: One of the biggest HELOC drawbacks is that some banks and credit unions charge an annual maintenance fee to keep your revolving line of credit open.
The Millionacres bottom line
At the end of the day, a HELOC can be a great way for real estate investors to access the funds they need to take care of their rental properties and expand their portfolios. With that in mind, use this post as your guide to this type of real estate financing. Armed with this knowledge, you should have a much better idea of whether opening up a HELOC is the right choice for you.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it's also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it's no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it's possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we've assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.