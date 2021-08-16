Can You Include Renovation Costs in a Mortgage?

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Renovating a fixer-upper can add up quickly. And when you have already shelled out a substantial amount of money for the down payment and closing costs, things can be tight right out the gate. Even if you're an investor with a substantial amount of cash for the project, leverage is key, and the less out of pocket is usually better, especially in a low-interest-rate environment.
Depending on your needs, the intended use of the property, the size of the project, and your qualifications, there is likely a renovation loan that allows you to include renovation costs in your mortgage. Read on to determine which financing option will be most appropriate for you so that you can wrap the renovation cost directly into your mortgage.
Standard 203k loan
This rehab loan must be used in conjunction with an FHA mortgage, and the repairs need to be between $5,000 and up to 110% of the appraised value of the home after improvements to qualify. The money is held in an escrow account and can be released by the loan officer in up to five payments over six months but is only released when an inspector comes by each time to verify the work. A contractor is required to oversee the project, which can add additional expenses if you wanted to do the work yourself.
An FHA loan is good for the homebuyer who has lower credit; the minimum is 500. You will be able to not only have a minimal down payment but also include the costs of renovations into the monthly payment. But this convenience and slight risk in the eyes of the banks comes at a cost. The interest rate is usually higher; you will end up needing private mortgage insurance (PMI), and there are additional fees for the 203k loan. This will only apply to a primary residence that needs extensive repairs.
Limited 203k loan
The limited 203k renovation mortgage is also for FHA loans but for less extensive nonstructural repairs totaling under $35,000. It follows many of the same guidelines that the standard does in that you must complete the work under the supervision of a contractor within six months of closing. But since the repairs are not as major, they will pay out 50% of the funds to the contractor at the start of the renovations and the remaining after completion without the need for intermittent inspections to distribute funds throughout the project.
Homestyle loan
The Fannie Mae homestyle loan is similar to the 203k loan but can be used on conventional loans. In addition, it can be used on new homes that are at least 90% complete, whereas the FHA 203k can only be used on homes over a year old. Essentially, the 203k allows for lower credit but is more stringent about what qualifies for repairs, whereas the homestyle requires higher credit scores but is more lenient on the kinds of repairs.
If the property is a single family home, it can be used for second homes or investment properties, but if it is a two-to-four unit, it does need to be your primary residence. The repairs need to be between $5,000 and up to half the projected value of the home after improvements to qualify. Again, in order to minimize fraud, you will have the money held in escrow and regular inspections before disbursement. The homestyle renovation loan is best suited for those with good credit; the minimum is 620.
EZ conventional
This is a construction loan similar in format to the 203k, but instead of being for FHA homebuyers, it can be used on a conventional mortgage. You can use it for appraiser or borrower fixes that can be completed within 60 days and for under $35,000. There are two caveats that come with this style renovation loan: You cannot do any structural repairs, and it must add value to the home. While the second portion is not too difficult to achieve, structural repairs include big-ticket items like a roof, plumbing, or tearing down walls.
|Standard 203k
|Limited 203k
|Homestyle
|EZ “C”
|Contractor
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Required fixes
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Desired fixes
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Structural repair
|X
|X
|Cosmetic repair
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Good credit
|X
|X
|FHA
|X
|X
|Conventional
|X
|X
|Primary Residence
|X
|X
|Single Family Only
|X
|X
Selective loan programs
The VA loan for renovations is only available to active service members, veterans, and qualifying spouses. It does have to be your primary residence but can be utilized for up to a four-unit property. The loan is up to $1 million or 100% of the purchase price, and you do not need any down payment. The VA renovation loan can be an amazing opportunity to those who qualify as it can be nothing out of pocket to fully renovate a property.
The rural development home repair is a loan offered by the USDA strictly for health and safety renovations in rural areas. Qualification is based on your income in relation to that of the area's; it must be less than 50% of the area's median income. This is specifically for a very low-income or elderly borrower. It has a fixed interest rate of just 1%, making it an outstanding option for small improvements under $20,000 if you meet the qualifications while still maintaining a reasonable mortgage payment.
The jumbo loan is most similar to the EZ Conventional. However, unlike the above loans, it is not based on the person applying but rather the amount of the loan. It is used in conjunction with a conventional mortgage for more expensive homes that fall outside of the conforming loan limit. It needs to be your primary single-family residence. You will also need 5% down, and it is only for nonstructural repairs that add value to the home. But it can open the door to financing your renovations in a single loan without having to carry a second mortgage or put large amounts down at closing.
Alternative non-renovation loan options
Alternatives to a true renovation loan can include a home equity line of credit (HELOC) or cash-out refinance if you have more than 20% equity in the home. This can allow you to draw upon the equity of the home you're repairing or another home that you own to finance it. This refinance will usually come at a slightly higher interest rate but won't have the restrictions and limitations that the above-mentioned loans dictate. You will be able to finance any project you want with or without a contractor.
If you have most of the money for the renovations but are overwhelmed with carrying two mortgages while you live in your current residence and fix up the new house, you can opt to roll your first six months' worth of mortgage principal, interest, taxes, and insurance into the FHA mortgage. A HUD inspector will need to come out to the property and deem it uninhabitable prior to the work being completed to qualify for this program. It can give you just enough time to get the repairs done and the other residence sold before starting your new mortgage payments.
For minor repairs and borrowers who use debt responsibly, you can potentially finance home improvement projects on a credit card. If your card limit is sufficient and you are diligent about paying down the card in a reasonable time frame, it could potentially be cheaper to go this route despite the higher interest rates. And if you're patient, many of the cards will send offers for fixed interest or no interest for a set period of time. Just use caution, as many cards will have variable interest rates.
The Millionacres bottom line
Regardless of whether you're a homeowner or investor, there is a home improvement loan for almost any scenario -- from low-income affordable housing to high-end conventional mortgages and everything in between. Your credit score and the repairs needed will dictate which program will work best in your particular situation. Make sure to get multiple quotes from a mortgage broker before moving forward, as rates can vary by lender.
Renovation financing allows the repairs to get done on a much shorter timeline than if you were to attempt saving up cash for the project; plus, it's likely that you can find reasonable interest rates. With renovation financing, the fixer-upper that you're eyeing could be a move-in ready home in no time.
