Can You Include Renovation Costs in a Mortgage?

Standard 203k loan

This rehab loan must be used in conjunction with an FHA mortgage, and the repairs need to be between $5,000 and up to 110% of the appraised value of the home after improvements to qualify. The money is held in an escrow account and can be released by the loan officer in up to five payments over six months but is only released when an inspector comes by each time to verify the work. A contractor is required to oversee the project, which can add additional expenses if you wanted to do the work yourself.

An FHA loan is good for the homebuyer who has lower credit; the minimum is 500. You will be able to not only have a minimal down payment but also include the costs of renovations into the monthly payment. But this convenience and slight risk in the eyes of the banks comes at a cost. The interest rate is usually higher; you will end up needing private mortgage insurance (PMI), and there are additional fees for the 203k loan. This will only apply to a primary residence that needs extensive repairs.

Limited 203k loan

The limited 203k renovation mortgage is also for FHA loans but for less extensive nonstructural repairs totaling under $35,000. It follows many of the same guidelines that the standard does in that you must complete the work under the supervision of a contractor within six months of closing. But since the repairs are not as major, they will pay out 50% of the funds to the contractor at the start of the renovations and the remaining after completion without the need for intermittent inspections to distribute funds throughout the project.

Homestyle loan

The Fannie Mae homestyle loan is similar to the 203k loan but can be used on conventional loans. In addition, it can be used on new homes that are at least 90% complete, whereas the FHA 203k can only be used on homes over a year old. Essentially, the 203k allows for lower credit but is more stringent about what qualifies for repairs, whereas the homestyle requires higher credit scores but is more lenient on the kinds of repairs.

If the property is a single family home, it can be used for second homes or investment properties, but if it is a two-to-four unit, it does need to be your primary residence. The repairs need to be between $5,000 and up to half the projected value of the home after improvements to qualify. Again, in order to minimize fraud, you will have the money held in escrow and regular inspections before disbursement. The homestyle renovation loan is best suited for those with good credit; the minimum is 620.

EZ conventional

This is a construction loan similar in format to the 203k, but instead of being for FHA homebuyers, it can be used on a conventional mortgage. You can use it for appraiser or borrower fixes that can be completed within 60 days and for under $35,000. There are two caveats that come with this style renovation loan: You cannot do any structural repairs, and it must add value to the home. While the second portion is not too difficult to achieve, structural repairs include big-ticket items like a roof, plumbing, or tearing down walls.