Why Goldman Sachs Is Selling This Fix-and-Flip Lender

In early 2018, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) acquired Genesis Capital, adding to its portfolio services. Genesis, which specializes in alternative investor financing, including bridge loans, new construction, fix-and-flip loans, and long-term rental loans, is changing hands again, this time to mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) New Residential Investment (NYSE: NRZ). The sale is an interesting move, given that Genesis is on track to lend $2 billion in 2021 and has originated over 12,000 loans since 2014. Here's why the company could be saying goodbye to this fix-and-flip lender.

The nature of investing

It seems Genesis, like its latest backings, was a growth opportunity. Goldman Sachs specializes in investment banking, asset management, and advisory services here in the United States and global markets, including investing in existing businesses. Goldman Sachs recently backed two single-family rental (SFR) ventures on Fundrise and proptech start-up Entera, hoping to be ahead of the new single-family rental movement and meet some of the unprecedented demand for not just rental properties but single-family homes, primarily in the Sun Belt region.

Goldman acquired the company, helping Genesis scale its business to new markets and grow its books without jeopardizing its credit quality. While exact numbers of the sale haven't been disclosed, it means that Genesis should, and very likely will, be sold for more than Goldman acquired it for. With this move, Goldman Sachs is able to further diversify its portfolio, increase its liquidity, and have the capital to invest in new opportunities and businesses.

Say hello to your new lender

Given the nature of New Residential's business model, specializing in mortgage servicing and loan origination for residential mortgages, Genesis is a great fit for the company. New Residential has had a strong year despite initial pandemic-related challenges. And the sale should be a welcome boost for company revenues moving forward as it expands its lending services and reaches a new network of potential borrowers.

Michael Nierenberg, CEO and chairman for New Residential, stated he believes the acquisition will be “a great opportunity that supports our growing single-family rental strategy and one that allows us to capture additional unmet demand from our retail and wholesale origination channels.”

The Millionacres bottom line

The sale, which is expected to complete in Q4 2021, will be financed with existing cash and committed asset-based financing from Goldman Sachs. Investors who are currently invested in New Residential could see an uptick in share prices or performance at the start of 2022 once the sale is complete, but for now, it's an optimistic acquisition that will likely benefit all three parties.