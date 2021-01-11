Why Closing Costs Are Soaring

How much have closing costs increased?

ClosingCorp analyzed 1.9 million closings across the country for the first half of 2021 up to June. It will likely come as no surprise to homeowners and real estate investors that costs are up, just like everything else in real estate. You might assume it's a result of capitalizing on incredibly high demand, but you'd be wrong. Although closing costs for single-family homes, including taxes, have increased from $6,088 in 2020 to $6,837 in 2021, representing a 12.3% increase year over year, the closing costs in relation to the sales price have actually decreased. You read that correctly. The closing costs as a percentage of the purchase price went from 1.06% to 1.03% in 2021. But if closing costs have decreased, why are you paying more?

Why have closing costs increased?

The bulk of the closing costs increase is a result of an increase in the overall sales price when selling a property, not because of the broker fees themselves. The most recent statistics for existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors saw a national average increase of 7% year over year. Taxes did bump up a bit, with a 1.8% increase year over year. Depending on the state you are in, you may or may not have felt much of an effect. States primarily in the Northeast, including the District of Columbia, Delaware, New York, Washington, and Maryland, saw the highest average closing costs including taxes, while those in the Midwest, like Missouri, Indiana, North Dakota, Kentucky, and Wyoming, had the lowest.

What this means for investors and homeowners

This means your mortgage broker is not taking advantage of the increased demand but rather it is a result of the price buyers were willing to pay for the property, as well as varying local tax rates. In fact, the mortgage industry has been able to keep up with a dramatic increase in closings while even being able to slightly decrease the fees. When selling a home, investors and owners will need to keep this increase in mind. However, you do not have to be overly concerned since you'll likely still be net positive with the increased sales price compared to what you would have gotten last year.