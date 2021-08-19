Why Bundled CMBS Loans Just Set a New Record

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) play a crucial role in our real estate and financial markets allowing private investment firms and financial institutions short-term liquidity. It's a silent but important cog that helps keep this industry's wheels turning. At the start of the pandemic, CMBS activity slowed as concern grew over the health and future of the commercial real estate and debt markets. In 2020, issuance made it just over $60 billion, just over half of what 2019's numbers produced.
But bundled CMBS issuance is back and in big numbers. The first half of 2021 delivered $67 billion in private-labeled issuance surpassing all of 2020's issuance according to a midyear report by Trepp.
How CMBSs work
Issuers, which include banks and lending institutions, package and sell commercial debt securities as bonds. The borrowers (issuers) use this debt to gain short-term liquidity, and debt buyers (investors) earn a return on the issued bonds (the bundled CMBSs) through principal and interest repayments.
CMBSs encompass three main types of securities, which include commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), issuance for single-asset single-borrower (SASB), and conduit loans. Each type of CMBS offers different spreads and returns for the issuer and investor based on the package's credit rating, which is determined by the quality of the underlying securities and loan periods including short-term and longer-term investments.
Why the new surge in CMBSs?
General uncertainty of how long the commercial and consumer markets would take to recover made issuers hesitant in 2020 to originate and package new CMBSs. But as time revealed who the "winners and losers" of the commercial market were, numbers started to increase and trading activity started returning to more normalized levels.
With certain sectors falling behind when compared to others, there's a clear gap. The Trepp report found that office, industrial, and multifamily assets were the leading property concentrations for the trailing 12 months, with offices making up 40% of underlying assets with issuance. Retail and lodging continue to see deflated numbers because of the general volatility in these industries right now. Issuance for lodging is down 73%, and retail volumes are down 66%.
$60 billion in issuance is a significant jump from 2020's numbers and is largely due to the demand for short-term capital in the inflationary and volatile market we're seeing today. Issuers are able to use this liquidity to create more loans, which helps keep pace with inflation and a low interest rate environment to create more revenues and incomes for the company, or make improvements to their financials or underlying assets.
Move over conduits; there's a new leader in town
Conduit loans, which are similar types of loans packaged together and sold as a group according to rating or quality of the underlying asset and borrower, usually make up the majority of CMBSs issued each year. But as of June 2021, conduit loans were at $14 billion for the first half of the year, a stark contrast to the $45 billion on average conduit loan issuance achieved for the three years prior to the pandemic.
The highest issuance was for CRE CLOs, which hit $20 billion, a new full-year record, which was achieved after just six months. CRE CLOs are generally shorter loan terms and higher yields that offer more flexibility and financing for borrowers and issuers, something that's desirable for distressed institutions that may need additional capital to float operations temporarily and help them compete against rising inflation.
In summary
CMBS activity doesn't impact everyday investor activity -- at least not on the surface. The more fluid these markets are, the more likely issuers such as traditional banks and lending institutions are to create more loans. This directly translates into the ability for investors to get loans on new commercial assets.
Multifamily, industrial, and office properties are showing the strongest resilience in the markets today, but the delta variant could pose new challenges for certain sectors such as office. Issuance will probably continue to flourish as this industry continues to serve the needs of the marketplace.
Emphasis will continue to be placed on the quality of the underlying asset as it relates to cash flow, supply and demand, and debt service coverage ratios, in addition to new criteria such as the asset's ability to combat pandemic-related concerns, such as air filtration and the ability to social distance. This means investors should look to new developments that address the needs of the changing marketplace.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it's also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it's no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it's possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we've assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.