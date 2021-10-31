What New Fannie, Freddie Multifamily Loan Caps Mean for Investors

The verdict is out for 2022 multifamily loan caps for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced on Oct. 13, 2021, that loan caps for the Enterprises would increase from $70 billion to $78 billion each, to a combined total of $156 billion. The cap increase isn't too surprising given the red-hot multifamily market, high inflation rates, and record demand for rental housing across the country, which are all driving prices up. However, the boost in funding does come with a major caveat different from years past. Here's what investors need to know.

New requirements for 2022 multifamily loan caps

Unchanged from the 2021 multifamily loan cap, the FHFA is still requiring a minimum of 50% of Fannie and Freddie's multifamily lending for 2022 be in mission-driven affordable housing and serving traditionally underserved markets. One change that is different from prior years' caps was the percentage of units that must be offered to low-income residents. Now, 25% of the multifamily business executed by the Enterprises must be rented to residents who earn 60% or less of the area median income (AMI), a 5% increase from 2021 levels.

The FHFA also made small but important changes to what qualifies as "mission-driven affordable housing," as indicated on Appendix A of the Conservatorship Scorecard. Mission-driven housing can be properties in which:

The income threshold for the area's AMI is 100% to 120%;

They are subsidized by the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LHTC);

A part of a local affordable housing tax program;

Covered by Section 8 housing payments, or;

Owned by a Public Housing Authority (PHA) or nonprofit affiliate of a PHA.

Additionally, starting in 2022, loans on affordable units can finance energy or water efficiency improvements through Fannie and Freddie's ​​Green Up and Green Up Plus programs, as long as the property meets the affordable housing requirements as defined above.

How this impacts investors

The current administration and the FHFA have widely advocated the need for affordable housing, and this new requirement is one way to help boost private efforts for mission-driven housing. The private market has poured billions of dollars into the multifamily market over the past two years, and there's a massive appetite for more, but there's no guarantee the private market will allocate a share of units toward affordable housing.

Increasing the loan caps and expanding who or what can qualify as mission-driven means more investors may have access to long-term financing through Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac's loan programs. Both of these are very favorable and desirable loan programs for investors and could help provide more affordable housing units for senior housing assisted living units, co-ops and shared living arrangements, or student housing.