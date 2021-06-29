Walker & Dunlop Just Made Another Key Acquisition

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
Commercial real estate firm Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) has grown impressively in recent years and has even more ambitious plans for the next few years. As part of its growth strategy, the company has made some big (and sometimes surprising) acquisitions, and we recently learned it has done it again.
Walker & Dunlop recently announced that it has acquired real estate technology firm TapCap for an undisclosed amount of money. This is the latest in a string of acquisitions for the commercial real estate finance firm. Here's what investors need to know about the TapCap acquisition and where it might fit into Walker & Dunlop's plans.
Walker & Dunlop buys TapCap
TapCap is a property technology (proptech) company. Its primary product is a web-based software platform that provides online quotes for commercial real estate debt in real time. The idea is that this helps streamline the loan application process and improves the overall customer experience.
This is the latest in a string of acquisitions by Walker & Dunlop. Over the past few years, Walker & Dunlop has purchased:
- Artificial intelligence and machine learning firm Enodo in 2019.
- Capital markets advisory firm AKS Capital Partners in January 2020.
- Boutique real estate advisory firm Beler Advisor Group in June 2020.
- Zelman & Associates, a leading housing research and investment banking firm, in May 2021.
Walker & Dunlop has big growth plans
Now let's look at the reasons behind this shopping spree, and the TapCap acquisition in particular.
Back in 2015, Walker & Dunlop set some ambitious growth targets it aimed to achieve by the end of 2020. And despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had little difficulty achieving most of them.
However, Walker & Dunlop isn't finished just yet. Along with its latest annual report, Walker & Dunlop revealed its "Drive to '25'" five-year goals, and to call them ambitious would be a major understatement. Here's a rundown of the key targets Walker & Dunlop hopes to achieve by then:
- Total revenue of $1.7 billion to $2 billion. At the midpoint, this would be 68% growth over 2020 levels.
- Earnings of $13.00 to $15.00 per share. (82% growth at the midpoint)
- Over $60 billion in financing volume. ($35 billion in 2020)
- A $160 billion servicing portfolio. ($107.2 billion in 2020)
- $25 billion in property sales volume. ($6.1 billion in 2020)
- Establish real estate investment banking capabilities.
Here's the point: If Walker & Dunlop can achieve these targets, it would be on its way to being the leading commercial real estate financial firm (and would likely deliver strong stock performance for its investors in the process). And the company sees technology as a key pathway to success.
TapCap could be an especially big driver of small loan growth. Of the $60 billion in loan origination volume Walker & Dunlop hopes to do in 2025, it specifically wants $5 billion to come from small loan originations. According to Alison Williams, Walker & Dunlop's small balance lending chief production officer, "Penetrating the small balance lending market requires cutting-edge technology to reduce costs while providing an exceptional customer experience." And TapCap could be a big piece of the technological puzzle to get it there.
As Walker & Dunlop's recent investor presentation put it, "People, brand, and technology are at the core of our platform growth." So, while it might seem odd for a commercial real estate finance company to acquire tech start-ups, this could certainly give Walker & Dunlop an edge when it comes to growing the business.
