FHA Extends Mortgage Forbearance Options

Borrowers struggling to make their FHA mortgage payments now have more time to file for forbearance.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, you can now file for forbearance -- essentially a temporary pause of mortgage payments -- on FHA loans from now until the end of the COVID-19 National Emergency. Previously, the option (well, at least filing for it) was set to expire Sept. 30.

"Our top priority is to help as many individuals and families as possible to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and keep their homes," said Lopa Kolluri, principal deputy assistant Secretary for Housing. "For FHA, this means that we will continue to work through all of our channels -- mortgage servicers, housing counselors, and our other federal partners -- to ensure we get the positive outcomes struggling homeowners need."

Do you have an FHA-financed investment property? Are you struggling to stay on top of payments due to nonpaying tenants or other issues? Here's what you need to know.