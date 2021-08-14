Fewer Households Missed Mortgage, Rent Payments in Second Quarter

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Millions of Americans were financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Business closures, loss in revenues or jobs, and COVID-19-related illnesses resulted in $76.5 billion of missed mortgage payments and $41.7 billion in uncollected rent since April 2020. But thankfully, Q2 2021 is showing positive signs of recovery for the real estate housing market. A report published by the Research Institute for Housing America (RIHA) found that fewer households missed rent and mortgage payments in Q2 since the start of the pandemic, a hopeful indicator that economic conditions are improving.
More tenants are paying
In June 2021, roughly 8.6% of all renters missed their rental payment, a small but significant improvement from June 2020, where 9.3% of all renters missed payments. The total uncollected rent for the entire second quarter was $7.1 billion, a 5% improvement from Q1 2021 and Q4 2020, which held the same amount in uncollected rent. Only 1% of tenants are behind 12 months or more on their rental payments. The majority of tenants (11%) are behind on only one rental payment.
It's no secret that the pandemic has disproportionately impacted lower-to-middle-income earners when compared to higher-income earners. And the latest data from RIHA showing the percentage of missed rents as it relates to the average rental rate validates that, with the average monthly rent being $877 for those who missed their rental payments in Q2 2021.
The data also shows those who may be carrying more debt, such as student loans, are more likely to default on rent than those who aren't, considering 34% of renters who have missed one or more payments since the start of the pandemic have student loans.
Less missed mortgage payments
Residential mortgages saw the biggest gain in Q2 2021, with $10.81 billion in missed mortgage payments, a 11.5% improvement from Q1 2021 and a 30.5% improvement from Q4 2020. While $10.81 billion is still a considerable number, it's a vast improvement from Q2 2020, which saw over $19.6 billion in missed mortgage payments.
In addition, 3.7% have missed six or more payments, meaning they're 180-plus days defaulted on their mortgage, a common point when most banks consider the loan seriously delinquent. Only 1.2% of borrowers have missed 12 or more payments.
Again, the amount of additional debt carried seems to have an impact on the amount of missed mortgage payments, with 26.6% of borrowers who have missed on or more payments also having student loans.
Will this momentum last?
While things are looking up right now, there's no saying whether this momentum will last. Mortgage and eviction moratoriums were set to expire at the end of July 2021, but the CDC announced a new ban through Oct. 3, 2021. Some states and municipalities are working to extend certain protections, including California and New York, but that still accounts for nearly 2.86 million tenant households and 2.19 million borrower households at risk for losing their homes when moratoriums end.
The timing of the recovery is also coinciding with the rise in COVID cases once again, largely attributed to the delta variant, which is more contagious and can infect vaccinated individuals, making the spread of the virus more rampant. Some are concerned that the forward progress that's been achieved could be wiped away as quickly as it was gained, as mask mandates and social distancing measures are reinstated.
Businesses, including hotel and leisure, entertainment, retail, offices, and restaurants, could see a decrease in business activity over the next few quarters, resulting in another round of job losses or furloughs. Hopefully, businesses will find a way to stay open while still keeping employees and customers safe, but there will likely be a natural decline, particularly if COVID-19 numbers keep climbing.
