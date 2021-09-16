Feds Suspend New Limit on Federal Mortgages for Investors

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
When restrictions on how Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) could underwrite secondary homes and investment properties went into effect on April 1, 2021, there were already a lot of naysayers and warnings floating around real estate, lending, and investment circles. The 7% upper limit was too tight, said some, especially considering 10% to 13% of loans underwritten by Fannie between 2013 and 2018 were secondary homes or investment properties, and that rate only fell below 10% in 2019 and 2020 because of owner-occupied home refinances.
With demand for second homes at an all-time high during the pandemic, reaching a peak 118% year-over-year increase for mortgage loans in September 2020, regulating the number of these loans that could be underwritten made absolutely no sense from a consumer-driven perspective. Credit-worthy people wanted to buy stuff -- why not let them?
Allegedly, the issue was risk to Fannie and Freddie, and although tightening the limit on actual high-risk mortgages, such as those that are written for borrowers with FICO scores below 680 or a debt-to-income ratio above 45%, broadly limiting investment properties based on their classification alone seemed out of place.
Of course, there's an argument to be made that these decisions were made in the waning days of the Trump administration and officially announced Jan. 14, 2021, just days before Trump appointees would leave D.C. for good. The administration and its members knew they would not have to deal with the consequences of their decisions.
Poorly executed loan oversight dragging down lending rates
One of the most troublesome issues arising from this tightened underwriting centered on how the limit on second homes and investment property would be enforced. After all, lenders who underwrite loans for Fannie and Freddie don’t do so in a uniform mix. Depending on location and customer base, some may have a high ratio of homebuyers; others may have a high ratio of investors or people looking for the perfect getaway cottage.
Logically, you’d think these different populations would be taken into account, and a 7% limit would be imposed on the entirety of the group of lenders, using some kind of tool during the underwriting process to ensure there weren’t too many loans of the wrong sort being written. Unfortunately, that’s now how it ended up shaking out.
Allegedly, what happened was that Fannie and Freddie were limiting these investment loans on a per-lender basis, not a global scale. It caused a serious, disproportionate interruption in funding for investors who previously had relied on conventional mortgages to cover their properties. Instead of all investment loans being limited to 7% of the total, each lender was limited to just 7% of their loans being written as such.
Now, this may sound like a case of six of one, half a dozen of the other (or, you know, “it’s all basically even”), but when you consider that some of the lenders in question wrote almost no investment loans, and others wrote a whole bunch, what you get is a massive decrease in the number of available loans for investors. In reality, far fewer than 7% of loans were made to investment or second homebuyers.
There’s a serious need for affordable housing that investors are able to provide (if they can get the funding they need) and the Treasury Department seems to recognize that.
“The suspension of these PSPA requirements recognizes that FHFA has the authority and responsibility for the Enterprises’ safety and soundness and to foster housing finance markets that support sustainable homeownership, and is not intended to stimulate aggregate housing demand, given current conditions in the housing market,” explained a Sept.14, 2021, press release from the Treasury. The press release went on to say:
Home prices have been accelerating rapidly, with the annual rate of national home price growth at multi-decade highs. A principal challenge for the U.S. residential housing market today is inadequate housing supply. The Administration is focused on promoting housing stability, which includes advancing housing policies that can sustainably increase the stock of affordable housing units for rent and ownership.
The Millionacres bottom line
Restricting the purchase of mortgages for investment property by Freddie and Fannie was a terrifically bad enough move in a time when affordable housing is increasingly hard to come by, but doing so in the way it was implemented was absolutely heinous. Not only did a lot of investors miss out on opportunities they would have almost certainly had otherwise; many likely missed out on them for absolutely no reason beyond their own geography and choice of lender.
Considering the massive need for housing units of every kind, at all price points, it makes sense for the Treasury to revisit this issue. Certainly, it wants to limit risk where it can, but well-qualified investors in a market that’s creating more renters every day seems like the wrong place to go for risk reduction.
Hopefully, upon review, the process by which investment housing is funded will be changed, allowing investors who use conventional mortgages to get back to business as usual. As of now, there’s no good intel on what, if anything, will happen with this in the near future, but the fact that the requirements were suspended so soon makes me hopeful that they will also be changed to reflect the realities of the real estate market.
