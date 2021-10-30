The virtual world is increasingly used to fill gaps that social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic have left wide open. You can buy groceries for delivery online, order dinner there, and, apparently, even complete a home appraisal there. Or so the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which makes the rules for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, seems to believe.

Desktop appraisals -- implemented in March 2020 as a way to safely complete reasonably accurate appraisals temporarily during the height of the pandemic so that mortgages would continue to close -- will officially be allowed permanently, starting in early 2022.

How does a desktop appraisal work?

Unlike other types of appraisals in which the appraiser at least has to get close to the property in question, a desktop appraisal is done completely remotely, using only data from public sources like tax records and listings. Based on that information alone, the appraiser gets a mental picture of the property in question and goes from there to evaluate it against similar comparables.

In theory, this is all fine and good, but the first thing you learn in real estate school is that every property is unique. There are no two pieces of real estate that are identical. Ever. Subtle things, such as how much shade is on one lot versus another, can effectively change the desirability and even the value of said property.

Besides, anyone who has been shopping for real estate in the last decade can attest that some houses have listings filled with "glamour shots," photos that make the property look far better than it actually is. And I'm not just talking about changing the shade of green in the bathroom. Even back when I was an agent, glamour shots could easily hide severe problems that would definitely affect the value of the property.

Recently renovated homes (for better or worse), or those that haven't been maintained at all, need boots on the ground, especially if those homes are in older neighborhoods where properties differ greatly from lot to lot. A newer neighborhood with just a few home models is far closer to ideal for a desktop appraisal since the materials and construction quality are similar across the development.

The Millionacres bottom line

Better grab the popcorn because I've got a few things to say about this. I'll wait.

So, first of all, the idea of appraising a property without actually touching it is terrifying. Not only are there things that your five senses can pick up that you can't just see with your eyes -- how about vermin, or cockroaches, or the smell of mold? -- but the condition of a house is almost impossible to ascertain from real estate glamour shots alone.

Sure, that green bathroom looks perfectly serviceable, but the ceiling is conveniently cropped in that spot with the old water damage and ongoing humidity problems that are pulling down the ceiling texture. The kitchen looks lovely, but the photos have the doors positioned so that you can't tell that none of the hinges are actually attached or working. The laundry room has new vinyl flooring, but it also sinks in the middle when you walk across it.

I could go on, but surely, you get my point.

When an appraiser looks at a house, one of the most important things they have to assess is its condition. Generally, condition acts as a sort of multiplier, so if the condition of one house is basically akin to "like new," you'd see the whole house getting an appraisal close to what the sum of its parts is worth.

However, if most of a home is in poorer condition, there's only so much three well-appointed bedrooms, two full bathrooms, an extra-large two-car garage, a big back deck, and those glorious 2,000 square feet can do to move the needle. They're also going to have that multiplier applied at a much lower rate. How much lower depends on how bad the picture is overall.

When the picture is wholly dependent on er… pictures… well, that's gonna kind of set up a death spiral. I was there in 2007 when the market imploded. I know how this story goes.

It's all fun and games while the market is going up. An appraisal that's a little high here and there isn't going to hurt anything. The odds are really good that before anyone cares or needs to refinance, the home's value will have caught up to any home valuation discrepancies caused by a sight-unseen appraisal (that's what these are, after all). In a market where there's not nearly enough inventory, moving that house again should be no problem.

But the real estate market isn't always like that. We tend to forget this when things are looking up. Sometimes, the market is treacherous and wily, and prices backslide in response to economic and social forces happening around the property and in the overall market.

It's not like you can pick up your $300,000 house and move it somewhere else if the neighborhood is suddenly in the news for a Halloween massacre or your entire city's water supply is contaminated by improper municipal handling.

I'm very concerned about these desktop appraisals -- if that wasn't obvious. When you rob Peter to pay Paul, eventually, Peter finds his pockets empty and comes to sort it out. The market is ever seeking balance in one form or another, and desktop appraisals feel like a great way to set a lot of people up for big disappointments when they go to sell their investments or rent out their new units in the near- to mid-term.