What Is a Promissory Note: A Guide for Real Estate Investors

Most real estate investors have signed promissory notes when buying their investment properties. However, fewer truly understand what a promissory note is and what it does. In light of that, below is a guide to this financial instrument. Keep reading to learn more about how promissory notes are used in real estate as well as the pros and cons of choosing to use this type of loan agreement in your next transaction.
What is a promissory note?
At its core, a promissory note is a negotiable instrument that serves as a written promise that one party will pay another at a specified point in time. It is essentially the financial equivalent of an IOU.
Although large financial institutions do use promissory notes when lending money, it's important to understand that this type of loan agreement is typically issued in situations where an individual receives funding from a source other than a traditional bank or lender. For instance, you may be required to sign a promissory note when you take out a personal loan or hard money loan.
Typically, this type of loan contract will contain all the details of the loan and its repayment. At a minimum, it should include the following:
- The name and address of the lender and the borrower.
- The principal loan amount.
- The interest rate.
- Any collateral being used on a secured promissory note.
- The repayment schedule.
- The maturity date.
- The signatures of the lender and the borrower.
What are the different types of promissory notes?
Now that you have a firmer understanding of what a promissory note is and how it works, the next step is to learn about the different types of promissory notes that investors might encounter. Below is a quick overview:
- Student loan promissory note: Most people sign their first promissory note when they take out a student loan. Private lenders often have you sign a separate note for each loan you take out. However, federal loans work differently. They often ask you to sign a master promissory note, which covers all of your loans in the same legal document.
- Corporate credit promissory note: Promissory notes can also be used as a form of short-term financing for businesses. Often, businessmen and women will use this form of IOU to tide them over until they have enough money in their accounts receivable to pay their creditors.
- Mortgage promissory note: Also known simply as a "mortgage note," this type of loan agreement is often used in owner financing scenarios, where the buyer receives the financing for their mortgage loan from the seller of the property rather than a traditional lender.
How is a promissory note used in real estate?
As mentioned above, mortgage notes are often used in scenarios where the buyer of the property is unable or unwilling to get real estate financing from a traditional lender. In this case, the seller would create a mortgage promissory note that spells out the terms of the loan agreement and collect on their investment over time.
However, beyond that, it's also important to note that it is possible to invest in mortgage notes themselves. Often, when the seller of the property gets tired of acting like a bank, they will sell their note on the secondary market. Often, investors can pick these notes up for less than their full value and then proceed to collect the remainder of loan amount from the borrower over time.
What are the pros and cons of using a mortgage promissory note as a borrower?
Pros
For the borrower, the biggest benefit of using a promissory note is flexibility. Again, this is a negotiable instrument, which means that you can set your own loan terms. It's not like getting an investment property loan from a traditional lender where they set the score.
The other benefit is simplicity. As long as the promissory note is signed by both parties, it is considered a legal document. In the case of a private loan, there is sometimes less need for a lengthy loan contract.
Cons
The biggest disadvantage of a promissory note is that, as the borrower, you're not afforded the same protections as you are with a traditional loan. For example, for the most part, balloon payments are not allowed on qualified mortgages. However, you may find yourself subject to one if you're working off a promissory note.
In this case, the loan terms are negotiated between both parties, so it's important to make sure you're able to negotiate in your own best interest.
The other disadvantage may be that a mortgage promissory note is legally binding, which means that if you default on the loan, there may be consequences. In particular, if you default on a secured promissory note, the lender is entitled to foreclose on the property.
What are the pros and cons of using a mortgage note as a lender?
Pros
As the lender, the biggest advantage to using a promissory note is also the flexibility. In this case, there are fewer limits set upon you, which means you may be able to get away with charging a higher-than-normal interest rate or asking for outside-of-the-box payment terms.
This method of financing also makes your pool of interested buyers larger. Here, if you are not limiting yourself to those who are able to receive financing from a large institution, you'll have more options. Owner financing can be a good alternative to consider in down markets where interested buyers are scarce.
Cons
In this instance, the biggest disadvantage is that all the due diligence falls on you. With that in mind, it's important to make sure you're specific about the terms of the loan and the repayment terms. You'll also want to ensure that you're willing to take your borrower through the foreclosure process if need be.
It's also worth noting that repayment could take longer. Instead of receiving the profits from your investment in a lump sum like you would in a traditional sale, it's likely that you'll receive them over time in the form of a recurring monthly payment.
The bottom line
At the end of the day, a promissory note can be a viable alternative to a traditional mortgage. However, like any other financial decision, this type of financial instrument does come with its own considerations. With that in mind, you're going to want to be sure that you understand the risks and benefits fully before moving forward with your decision. If you have questions about promissory notes or the mortgage note process, it's a good idea to get in touch with a financial advisor.
