Real Estate Investor Business Cards: Best Practices

Business cards are an important marketing tool for real estate agents. However, designing a good business card is often easier said than done. To that end, we've created the ultimate guide on best practices for real estate investor business cards. Read it over to learn how to create a business card that will generate positive results.

What information should you include on your business cards?

Before you get into the small details of your business card design, make sure that your card contains all the right information. After all, that's how potential clients will know how to reach you when they are ready to make a move. To that end, include:

Your picture: These days, a picture is an essential part of a business card design. Including a photo will help your card stand out, as well as help the recipient remember who you are. Your name: Of all the text on your business card, your name should be the thing that the recipient notices first. It serves as your introduction. Your job title and company: In this case, it is crucial to be specific. Don't just put "Real Estate Investor" or "Business Owner." Make sure you specify what type of real estate investing you specialize in. For example, you could say, "Residential Real Estate Wholesaler" or "Luxury Real Estate Agent." Your catchphrase: This is a marketing slogan that helps potential clients learn how you can serve them. It should be short, to the point, and easy to remember. For instance, you might say, "Helping motivated sellers cash in on their largest asset." Your contact information: Finally, you'll want to include your contact information. You should at least include an email, direct phone number, and website. If you have a decent social media following, consider including some of your handles as well.

Best practices for designing real estate investor business cards

Now that you have a better idea or what your real estate investing business card should say, the next step is to consider the design. You'll want your business card design to feel like it reflects your individual brand, but here are a few general best practices to keep in mind.

Choose a quality material

Your card doesn't have to be made of the most expensive cardstock on the block, but it should be something that feels sturdy in your hand. A flimsy business card is more likely to get thrown away, so you want something that won't bend easily.

Use a professional headshot

As stated above, you should include a photo on your business card. However, it can't just be any photo. Ideally, it will be a professional headshot. While other industries have gotten more lenient about headshots over the years, the real estate industry is still fairly traditional.

Regardless of how long you've been in the business, your headshot should give off the impression that you're a successful real estate investor and that you know your way around a real estate deal.

Keep it simple

As a Realtor, your business card is an important real estate marketing tool, so it's important to make sure that its message stays clear. When in doubt, keep it simple and to the point. Try to avoid having so much information on there that it becomes hard to get to the point.

Make sure the card is legible

Lastly, make an effort to keep the card legible. Use a clear font and contrasting colors that don't hurt the eye. When in doubt, consider getting feedback from someone who you trust before you send your cards to the printer.

Four rules to follow when handing out your business cards

Once you have your completed business cards in hand, it's all about how you hand them out. Believe it or not, there is a marketing strategy behind handing out business cards. Here are four simple rules for you to follow if you want the best results.

Always have a purpose

In truth, good business cards will be an investment, so you don't want to hand them out to just anyone. You'll want to give them to people who fall within your target market. With that in mind, don't hand out your business card right away. Strike up a conversation first to make sure the person is the right fit.

Use them as a segue to your elevator pitch

Once you've decided to hand out your card, use this as an opportunity to provide more information about yourself. While there's no need to be aggressive in delivering your sales pitch, you can simply offer up some additional information about your experience or the particular segment of the real estate market that you serve.

Ask for one in return

When you give out a business card, always be sure to ask for one in return. Not only is it polite, but it will give you an opportunity to get the information you need to take your business relationship to the next step.

Remember to follow up

Lastly, don't forget to follow up with your new contact a day or two after you were given their card. If needed, feel free to write a few notes on the back of the card to reference when you have your follow-up conversation.

The bottom line on real estate investing business cards

Whether you work in commercial or residential property investing, your business cards are going to be a key part of your marketing strategy. With that in mind, you'll want them to feel representative of your brand.

While some of that is up to the individual, the tips in this guide can help you get started. Armed with this knowledge, you should have a much better idea of how to design a business card that will resonate with your target market.