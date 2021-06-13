8 Real Estate TikTokers to Follow Right Now

Real estate and housing content is gaining traction on TikTok. And it's no wonder why: The top creators are offering seriously valuable info that saves consumers money, helps them build wealth, or keeps them from making costly mistakes or errors when buying a home, investing, or prepping for other real estate-related moves.

Want a little inspiration in your real estate investing journey? Consider signing up for the app and giving these top TikTokers a follow.

@tatlondono

With 1.6 million followers, Tatiana's one of the top influencers in real estate TikTok. She's the founder of Londono Realty Group -- one of the biggest brokerages in Montreal -- and she's also a longtime real estate investor. A lot of her content focuses on real estate investment trusts (REITs), rental properties, and flipping, and she also speaks to budding brokers and agents.

@thesunilsaxena

Sunil Saxena is another megalith in RE TikTok. He's been investing and developing real estate for over two decades, and he shares his expertise daily with followers. He breaks down strategies for analyzing deals, winning bidding wars, and more. He even offers up book recommendations.

@newyorkcityrealtor

If you're eyeing the NYC market, put this creator on your radar. Cameron -- the "New York City Realtor" -- serves up valuable tips, tricks, and advice for anyone on the market for local real estate. He even shows off some of the best and worst deals currently out there.

@glenndabaker

Glennda's a real estate agent in Atlanta, but she covers everything from margins, BRRRR investing, common selling and buying mistakes, foreclosures, appraisals, and tons more. She also answers a lot of user questions -- with straight, easy-to-understand, and often a little profane answers, no less.

@rich.de.villa

For luxury real estate content, Rich De Villa's your follow. You'll see amazing spaces, great design inspo, expansive views, and more. He specializes in the San Francisco and Los Angeles markets, so expect a lot of pools and sunny skies.

@adamharitan

If you're into wholesaling, hit "follow" on Adam Haritan. The 19-year-old is bringing in $30,000 per month on his wholesaling side hustle, and he shares his best tips and tricks on his account. His inspirational story has earned him about 120,000 followers and 1.4 million likes to date.

@ericmclaughlinmortgage

Need good mortgage content? Eric McLaughlin's got it. He gives tons of insights into the mortgage business (as well as what loan officers think and feel), and he's also got valuable tips and tricks for those dealing with the red-hot market. He's located in the Austin, Texas, area, so he's likely seen the worst of it!

@ecommjess

For more general finance and real estate content, EcommJess can help. She covers everything from REITs, HELOCs, and short sales to more complicated topics like capital gains and even cryptocurrency like dogecoin. There's also a good dose of beginner investor content, too, so if you've been in the game awhile, she may not be for you.

The bottom line

TikTok may be popular with teens and tweens these days, but there's tons of great content out there for professionals, too -- including real estate investors and flippers.

Want to use TikTok to grow your business yourself? Try these tips on for size.