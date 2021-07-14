Brookfield and Tesla are Teaming Up on the Nation's Most Sustainable Community in Austin

Take the first step towards building real wealth by signing up for our comprehensive guide to real estate investing.
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) have been early leaders in spearheading the effort to transition the global economy towards more sustainable renewable energy sources. They're now taking their expertise to the housing market by launching what will be the nation's most sustainable residential community in Austin. The new community will feature Tesla's solar roof tiles, Powerwall battery storage, and other sustainable features.
The partners aim to create a blueprint for designing and constructing large-scale sustainable housing projects in the future. Because of that, it could have significant implications for the future of homebuilding.
Welcome to the SunHouse
Tesla, Brookfield, and real estate developer Dacra are joining forces on a new initiative called SunHouse at Easton Park, a master-planned community (MPC) near Austin. Each partner will play an essential role in the development.
Developed on land in Brookfield Residential's Easton Park MPC, homes in SunPark will feature Tesla Energy's V3 solar roof tiles and Powerwall 2 battery storage systems. Meanwhile, Brookfield's renewable power business will integrate a community-wide solar program to support public use needs in SunHouse and surrounding neighborhoods. In addition, Brookfield Residential will install a suite of technology features in each home and throughout the community, including electric vehicle charging stations. Finally, Dacra brings its unique development expertise to the project, which has included developing South Beach's Art Deco District and Lincoln Road.
Learning along the way
The partners plan to take a phased approach to develop SunHouse. That will allow them to learn along the way and optimize future developments. The first phase of installing solar roof tiles and Powerwall battery storage systems began in June on some of the homes under construction. That will provide the partners with insight and information on the best way to integrate the products, which will guide the next phase of even more homes. The overall goal is to build an energy-neutral, sustainable community that will serve as a model for large-scale homebuilding projects in the future.
Tesla's CEO Elon Musk commented on the partnership:
Neighborhood solar installations across all housing types will reshape how people live. Brookfield and Dacra's commitment to stay at the vanguard of that evolution is what makes them the right collaborator for Tesla Energy. The feedback we get from the solar and battery products used in this community will impact how we develop and launch new products.
Meanwhile, Brian Kingston, CEO of Brookfield's real estate business, stated:
This initiative brings together multiple parts of our organization with innovative and forward-thinking partners that share a commitment to advance the development of sustainable communities. As consumers increasingly seek out energy security alongside sustainable places to live, combining Tesla's solar technology together with Brookfield's real estate and renewables development capabilities will help us meet demand for environmentally responsible communities of the future.
The combination of solar plus energy storage is a unique aspect of this community. It will ensure that homes have a reduced carbon footprint while lessening their dependence on the power grid, improving energy security, and reducing costs. That's a crucial feature given the impact winter storms had on Texas' grid earlier this year.
Why Austin?
There's no coincidence that Tesla, Brookfield, and Dacra chose Austin as the location for their sustainable community pilot project. The city is one of the fastest-growing large metro areas in the country. Austin's population has grown 3% over the past year to nearly 2.3 million people. Since 2010, Austin has added almost 580,000 people, or a 34% increase over the last decade.
On average, the Austin metro area gains 184 new residents each day. That growth is showing no signs of slowing down, given the number of companies relocating or expanding to the city, bringing jobs with them. Tesla is one of those companies. It's investing $1.1 billion to build a Gigafactory near Austin, which it aims to complete by the end of this year. That site alone expects to hire more than 10,000 workers by the end of 2023, which will drive the need for housing in the area, especially sustainable housing, given the company's focus on that space.
A blueprint for the future
Tesla, Brookfield, and Dacra are joining forces to build what they hope is the first of many sustainable communities. If successful, they could create a blueprint for developers to build sustainable housing developments in the future. That not only has environmental benefits but will also improve the energy security of homeowners, reducing the risk of extreme weather impacting their safety, comfort, and wallets.
