2021 Nashville Real Estate Market Investing Forecast

FREE - Guide To Real Estate Investing
Take the first step towards building real wealth by signing up for our comprehensive guide to real estate investing.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Note: Our market forecast includes Nashville data and data from its surroundings, including Davidson, Murfreesboro, and Franklin, Tennessee.
Why consider Nashville, Tennessee, for real estate investing?
As the most populous city in Tennessee and the state’s capital, Nashville is an obvious choice for investors who are looking to invest south of the Mason-Dixon line. Nicknamed "Music City," this metropolitan area has made a name for itself as a major center of the music industry.
Yet, beyond the ability to catch up-and-coming acts before they make it big, Nashville is also home to a number of prestigious colleges and universities, including Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt University. Additionally, many prominent corporations have chosen the area for their headquarters, including Nissan, the Hospital Corp. of America, and Ryman Hospitality Properties.
The state of the market
One of the most interesting things about the state of the real estate market in Nashville is just how closely it follows along with the trends we're seeing across the nation as a whole. In many respects, the data was close, if not almost identical, to national averages. To that end, here’s a closer look at what you can expect to encounter if you’re interested in investing in Music City:
Sale prices are up
Sale prices are up an incredible 19% year over year. It currently sits at $375,000 compared to a national average of $377,000 as of May 2021. By all accounts, this jump is likely due, at least in part, to the inventory shortage the nation is experiencing. As of May, the city only reports having 1.1 months’ worth of inventory.
Construction activity is up, but so are costs
While construction activity came to a halt during the pandemic, recent data shows that the industry is getting back to normal. In May 2021, the south’s architectural billings index measured at 59, compared to a national average of 58.5, indicating that the region is experiencing slightly more construction activity than the rest of the nation.
Still, while more construction activity should help ease inventory woes, it’s not going to come cheap. Construction costs have also risen sharply over the past year, owing to material shortages.
Financial health indicators are slightly better than average
As of April 2021, the delinquency rate in Nashville had fallen from its pandemic high of 7.5% in May 2020 to a respectable 4.6%. This number is slightly better than the national average of 4.66%. At the same time, Nashville’s foreclosure rate of 0.1% was noticeably lower than the national average of 0.29%.
Nashville, Tennessee, housing demand indicators
All data and charts supplied by Housing Tides by EnergyLogic.
For the most part, Nashville’s housing demand indicators look to be on par with the rest of the country. Unemployment is down from its pandemic highs, and both sale prices and rents have increased.
Unemployment trends
Where unemployment is concerned, Nashville is doing better than average. While the unemployment rate spiked to 16% in April of 2020 as a result of the pandemic, it has since recovered nicely. As of April 2021, the unemployment rate in Nashville currently sits below the national average at only 4.2%, which is also an 11.8% improvement on a year-over-year basis.
Median home price
As far as median home price, Nashville seems to fall right in line with the rest of the nation. In May 2021, the average sale price for the country as a whole was $377,000. At the same time, it was $375,000 in Nashville. That said, it’s worth noting that this type of sale price is unusual for the area. In the last year, prices have increased by about 19%, likely as a result of the nationwide inventory shortage.
Median rent price
Luckily, rent prices have also increased in the last year, though not as substantially, which is likely something for buy-and-hold investors to consider when they're ready to make an offer on a property. On average, rents in Nashville have grown by 7% in the last year to a median rent price of $1,651. That is a fair amount lower than May’s national average of $1,747.
Nashville, Tennessee, housing supply indicators
On the whole, Nashville’s housing supply indicators show that the city once again falls in line with national trends.
Total housing supply
Once again, the total housing supply in Nashville falls in line with the trends we're seeing in the rest of the country, namely the fact that we're in the midst of a severe inventory shortage. With just 1.1 months’ worth of inventory available in Music City and the surrounding areas as of May 2021, Nashville matches the national average.
Investors should keep the inventory shortage in mind as they attempt to bid on available investment properties. Purchase prices are almost certainly going to be higher, which can have an impact on your overall bottom line.
Rental vacancies
Rental vacancies are one area where Nashville departs from national statistics. As of March 2021, the U.S. boasted a 6.8% vacancy rate while Nashville’s was 8.4%. In total, the vacancy rate was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
It’s possible Music City is facing the same problem as many other metros in the country. Last year, as remote work became increasingly common, many renters fled large cities in search of lower costs of living, and those cities are experiencing increased vacancy rates as a result.
Nashville seems to fall in line with this pattern. Its vacancy rate hit a peak of 10.2% right as the pandemic began in March 2020. Since then, there have been highs and lows, but for the most part, the vacancy rate in Nashville has remained higher than average.
Architectural billings
For its part, architectural billings is typically used as an indicator of nonresidential construction activity, but it can also be used to speak to the overall state of the market. While this index was also profoundly impacted by the pandemic, it has since made a drastic recovery.
Typically, an index that measures over 50 indicates an increase in construction activity. With that said, the South is currently measuring at 59.0, which is a 28% improvement year over year and is slightly higher than the May 2021 national average of 58.5.
Construction indicators
Nashville’s construction indicators may also offer another clue as to why home prices are on the rise. In particular, construction costs have jumped up by 9% over the last year. This increase is likely due to the current lumber shortage that’s going on across the nation.
Single-family detached permits
As of May 2021, there were a total of 1,710 single-family housing permits issued in Nashville compared to a projected 1,421. In the short term, this excess is likely a positive thing. These new buildings will likely help ease the ongoing inventory crisis by adding additional inventory to Nashville’s real estate market. However, investors should know that if the trend continues long term, there could be a point where the available supply will eventually outpace demand.
Multi-unit permits (2-plus units)
May 2021’s numbers show that multi-family housing permits are following a similar trend to single-family permits. During that month, Nashville saw a total of 1,049 housing permits issued compared to the 915 that were forecasted.
However, this surplus is not necessarily a bad thing. According to the National Apartment Association, the country needs approximately 328,000 new apartments each year to keep up with current levels of demand.
Nashville, Tennessee, real estate financial health indicators
Nashville’s real estate financial health indicators show that the city’s housing market currently stands on solid ground, but only time will tell how these metrics will change once pandemic-era protections begin to expire.
Delinquencies
At just 4.6% in April 2020, delinquencies are one of the brightest spots in Nashville’s investing landscape. This index fell just slightly below the month’s national average of 4.66% and is down 1.7% year over year. It also indicates that the city is making a strong recovery as it has dropped from a rate of 7.5% in May 2020, when unemployment was spiking as a result of the pandemic.
It’s likely that the protections under the CARES Act and the extended forbearance options offered by individual lenders have helped homeowners and, in particular, landlords who may otherwise have had trouble keeping up with their mortgage payments.
Foreclosures
Nashville’s low foreclosure rate offers another positive sign to investors. At just 0.1% as of April 2021, this metric is significantly below the national average of 0.29% and is down 0.1% year over year.
Although Tennessee was not one of those states that passed an independent eviction moratorium, the CDC’s moratorium is still in effect through the end of July and is likely helping the foreclosure rate.
Investors will have to keep an eye out for how this rate changes once the moratorium expires. However, it’s worth noting that the local court system has taken steps to get ahead of eviction suits. It recently launched the Housing Resource Diversionary Court, which is a program meant to mediate eviction claims.
Anchor institutions
According to the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, Music City and its surrounding region are home to over 40,000 businesses, which indicates the economy is diverse and should be able to withstand adversity. That said, it is also home to a few anchor institutions, such as its three largest employers.
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center: The city’s largest employer is in the healthcare sector. The medical center employs over 20,000 employees on its own.
- Nissan North America: In second place is Nissan’s North American headquarters, which employs more than 10,000 people in the Nashville area.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc.: The city’s third-largest source of employment is another healthcare giant. HCA healthcare is responsible for bringing another 10,000 jobs to the city.
Schools of note
As a bustling city, it’s no surprise that Nashville is home to more than a few notable colleges and universities. However, investors who are interested in specializing in student housing will also be pleased to know that these higher learning institutions also tend to have large enrollments. Here are the region’s three largest schools, according to the Nashville Business Journal.
- Middle Tennessee State University: The region’s largest university is Middle Tennessee State University and it is located in neighboring Murfreesboro. The school’s 2019 enrollment was just over 22,000.
- Vanderbilt University: Situated in the heart of Nashville between Midtown and Edgehill is Vanderbilt University, the area’s second-largest source for higher education. In 2019, Vanderbilt had a total enrollment of 13,537.
- Austin Peay State University: About an hour outside of Nashville, Austin Peay State University is the third-largest university in the Middle Tennessee region. It is home to over 11,000 each year.
Neighborhoods of note for investing
Over the last few years, Nashville has really taken its spot on the national stage. As a result, the city is not as affordable as it used to be. Fortunately, though, there are still deals to be had if you know where to look. With that in mind, we’ve brought you three neighborhoods of note for investing.
- Antioch: If your investment strategy involves renting or flipping starter homes, Antioch may be a good place to start your search. Located just east of Brentwood, this up-and-coming neighborhood offers many opportunities for investors to build a portfolio at an affordable price point.
- East Nashville: On the other hand, if you’re interested in investing in Class A properties, you should be looking at East Nashville. This neighborhood is already established as one of Nashville’s hotspots, which means that any property you buy will come with a higher price tag. However, along with the higher sale price, you’ll have the ability to charge more in rent.
- Lebanon: Lastly, if you have a high tolerance for risk, you may want to check out Lebanon. It’s a short drive from Nashville’s city center, but it has yet to really hit many investors’ radars, which means there’s a lot of potential here to score a deal.
The bottom line
While investing in Nashville may not be as affordable as it once was, there are still plenty of opportunities for investors who are willing to put in the work. On the whole, the city has made a strong recovery in the wake of the pandemic, and most of the problems still plaguing the city are national issues rather than simply local ones. If we had to take a guess, we’d say that the city’s diverse economy will help keep the market in decent shape until the real estate industry reaches an even keel on a national scale.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it's also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it's no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it's possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we've assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.