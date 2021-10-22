The Pandemic Erased $28.6 Billion in Value from New York City Office Buildings

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
The pandemic took a big bite out of the Big Apple's office market. According to a report by New York State's Comptroller, the value of office buildings in New York City plummeted 16.6% in the past year, wiping away $28.6 billion in value. That's having an impact on investors who own office buildings in the city.
However, while property values are down overall, some are holding up better than others.
A big hit for the biggest office market
New York City has the world's largest office market. It had 463 million square feet of office space, which New York's Comptroller valued at $172 billion for the state's 2021 fiscal year. However, the latest report values the city's office market $28.6 billion lower, or a decline of 16.6%. It's the first drop in two decades and erased years of growth for the city's office sector. This decline will cost the city $850 million in property tax revenue in 2022.
The city's most expensive properties experienced the biggest value decline. For example, the report pointed out that the market price of the World Trade Center complex declined by 23.1%. The centerpiece, One World Trade Center, a 1,776-foot skyline-defining office tower, cost $3.8 billion to build, making it one of the country's most expensive skyscrapers ever constructed. Unfortunately, that entire complex hasn't made money for the building's owner, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, since it opened seven years ago. Given the continued headwinds facing the city's office market, it likely won't in the near term.
One of the biggest issues weighing on office values was rising vacancies. According to the report, vacancy rates hit 18.3%, the worst rate in three decades. That has started impacting rental rates, which have declined by 4.2% over the past year.
Office landlords are feeling the impact
The decline in New York City office values has weighed heavily on landlords. That's evident in the stock prices of real estate investment trusts (REITs) focused on the city:
They've all experienced declining occupancy and rental rates. For example, SL Green (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan's largest office landlord, noted in the second quarter that rental rates on new leases are coming in 1.7% below fully escalated rents on the same space. Meanwhile, Vornado (NYSE: VNO) reported that rental rates on new leases signed in the second quarter were down 4.4% compared to expiring contracts. Likewise, Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) reported a decline in its Manhattan office rental rates. Rental rates on leases signed in the second quarter were 2.9% below the previously escalated rents on expiring contracts. Meanwhile, its Manhattan office occupancy rate fell from 91.5% last June to 89.9% at the end of the second quarter.
Certain office buildings remain very valuable
While New York City office values are down overall, the value of certain properties has held up. SL Green noted that properties leased to strong-credit tenants on a long-term basis remained highly prized by buyers. The company took advantage of that demand by selling several properties over the past year. It used the cash to fund development projects and repurchase its shares. For example, it sold a 49% interest in 220 East 42nd Street for $790.1 million. It also sold 635-641 Sixth Avenue for $325 million, valuing the property at $1,200 a square foot and a 95% interest in its 410 Tenth Avenue redevelopment at a total value of $952.5 million. Each building had several well-known tenants in place under long-term contracts.
Institutional investors, like private equity and pension funds, highly prize these assets because they should provide a relatively stable income stream for years to come, thanks to their long-term leases with strong tenants. Buyers can inexpensively finance these purchases thanks to low interest rates. That sets them up to earn bond-like income with equity-like upside potential if the New York City office market recovers.
Down but not out
While the past year has been challenging for the Manhattan office market, investors shouldn't write it off entirely. It remains the biggest and one of the most highly prized office markets in the world. Because of that, investors are still willing to pay a high price for office buildings, especially those secured by long-term leases with strong tenants. While rising vacancies are a potential headwind, it should fade as more companies return to the office in the coming months and sign new leases for space in the city.
Got $1,000? The 10 Top Investments We’d Make Right Now
Our team of analysts agrees. These 10 real estate plays are the best ways to invest in real estate right now. By signing up to be a member of Real Estate Winners, you’ll get access to our 10 best ideas and new investment ideas every month. Find out how you can get started with Real Estate Winners by clicking here.