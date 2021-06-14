NYC Doubles Down on Life Sciences Investment: A Boon for Real Estate?

Take the first step towards building real wealth by signing up for our comprehensive guide to real estate investing.
Governments on all levels -- from federal to local -- have long involved themselves in encouraging economic development, and the commitments can be broad and deep. They also can be timely and worth watching by real estate investors who can take advantage of both direct, spinoff, and neighboring opportunities.
A great example is life sciences and what's happening in New York City, which just announced it would add $500 million to a previous $500 million commitment for 10 years to LifeSci NYC, which launched in 2016 as the Big Apple's bid to attract more biotech and pharmaceutical companies.
The additional half-billion will be used to fund start-ups and expansions expected to help create up to 40,000 new jobs while helping to advance the commercial research and development of new medicines, medical devices, diagnostics, materials, and research tools, according to the June 9 announcement from the NYC Economic Development Corporation.
Joint ventures, RFPs can bid for up to $20 million each
The new phase of the initiative began with Mayor Bill de Blasio announcing a request for proposals (RFP) for joint ventures and not-for-profit organization to bid for up to $20 million each in funding for new or expanded facilities to support the local commercial life sciences community of early-stage companies, academic researchers, and incubators/accelerators.
New York City can do more than just fight back COVID-19. We can invest in fast-growing sectors like the life sciences to stop the next pandemic before it starts -- and become the public health capital of the world. This expansion will accelerate the growth of local researchers and businesses inventing the cures for whatever comes next. It's the key to our economic and public health recovery, and it will produce more effective and more equitable health outcomes for New Yorkers across the five boroughs.
Check out the news section of LifeSci NYC for more on the various projects the initiative is getting involved in. It might inspire some ideas to look for in your neck of the woods.
NYC is not alone in seeking life sciences investment
The mayor says the NYC venture is a bid to make the Big Apple the public health capital of the world. It has competition in its bid to be the next big life sciences hot spot -- Boston, for starters. There, according to a recent Wall Street Journal article, venture capitalists have pumped $7.2 billion into local life science companies so far this year.
And in San Francisco, Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) broke ground last week on a $940 million life science project, offering smaller investors an opportunity to get directly involved by buying shares of this office real estate investment trust (REIT).
Another popular choice is Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE), a specialist in such properties nationwide that has a long record of outstanding performance and is landlord to most of the makers of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Millionacres bottom line
The push into life sciences by economic development agencies builds on a decades-long trend of government assistance in multiple forms -- from direct awards to property tax breaks -- as an incentive for companies to set up shop.
They also offer opportunity for investors either through the companies themselves, their landlords, or the surrounding real estate, especially in areas and properties eligible for additional breaks, such as opportunity zones.
To help kick off your own research, you can always check out this life sciences emerging markets index from JLL. By its calculations, using a variety of educational attainment and other economic and demographic measures, the markets with the top scores for potential are in descending order: Charlotte, North Carolina; Seattle; Denver; Austin, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee.
