Google to Open Its First Retail Store in NYC

Most Americans probably don't go a day without using Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (or YouTube). With a U.S. search engine market share of almost 89% and with just over 267 million U.S. users, Google still wants more: This king of the internet is going to open a brick-and-mortar store in New York City. What exactly will be in it? And why is Google doing this?

Google as a retailer

If Apple and Samsung can have stores, Google wants one too. And like what these other tech companies do with their stores, the Google Store will be selling hardware products as well. Shoppers will see the Google Pixel phone (yes, Google has a phone), its various Nest products for the home, and now Fitbit products as well (since Google completed its Fitbit acquisition in early 2021). As you've likely surmised, the Google Store will probably not be the draw as, say, the Apple Store is.

The shopping experience

The Google shopping experience doesn't sound too fun, currently. At a time when even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks and social distancing in stores, you'll still need to do both anyway if you decide to enter the Google Store. Why? Because Google says so. (You still need to mask up and social distance if you visit the Apple Store as well.) If you're set on buying Google hardware products and you don't want to shop in-store or wait for delivery, you can order Google products online and just pick them up in the store.

There is an advantage of shopping in the Google Store, which is that you can see how Google products and services can work together. That way, you can get the most out of the Google devices you already own or wish to purchase. And if you're having trouble with a Google product, you can bring it into the store for troubleshooting or to get help with installation.

The Google Store will be located in Chelsea at the corner of 15th Street and 9th Avenue in the former Port Authority building, the same building that currently houses Google's New York offices with its more than 11,000 NYC employees. Plans are for the Google Store to open this summer.

The Millionacres bottom line

This Google Store is an experiment for Google. Will it take off like the Apple Store did? Or will it falter and die like Microsoft stores did? This tech conglomerate, which operates under the parent company known as Alphabet, is hoping to break into the hardware market.

Google says it's looking for feedback. This might be the ideal time for investors to take the company up on its offer.