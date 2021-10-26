Boston's Going Green: What Investors Should Know

Climate change is a problem that's growing increasingly difficult to ignore. In recent years, the number of extreme weather events has only increased, resulting in widespread property damage. And now, there's more of a push to reduce emissions in an effort to prevent things from getting worse. That's prompting some cities to set new rules regarding emissions, and as a result, Boston is taking action to reduce its carbon footprint.

Boston's going the eco-friendly route

Boston recently announced a new set of rules that will apply to some commercial properties. Buildings that are 20,000 square feet or larger will need to eliminate their greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The mandate, known as BERDO 2.0, also requires property owners to report on building emissions and hit carbon-reduction benchmarks year after year.

The new rules apply to 4% of Boston's buildings. But that 4% accounts for 60% of the city's building emissions. And now, their owners will need to implement different energy-efficient improvements to stay compliant. These include switching to electric heating and exploring other options, like solar panels, for clean energy.

Buildings that don't comply with the new mandate could face fines of up to $1,000 per day. And those fines will also apply to building owners who don't report emissions data as required.

Of course, some building owners may not be thrilled with these new rules. Retrofitting a building can be a costly endeavor, and for some facilities, hitting carbon neutrality is a bigger ask. Healthcare facilities, for example, tend to use and consume a lot of power, so these required upgrades may be particularly burdensome for large hospitals and medical centers.

Following a larger trend

Boston isn't the only large city on track to reduce its carbon footprint. Last October, New York City imposed a similar rule for buildings 25,000 square feet or larger. These buildings are now required to submit to a yearly energy assessment for which they'll receive a grade. They're then required to post that grade publicly. (Hint: So far, the grades have not been good.)

Then, beginning in 2024, the city will start imposing fines on buildings that aren't meeting energy-efficiency standards. The ultimate goal is for New York City to reduce its emissions by at least 80% by 2050. The city's buildings account for roughly 70% of its carbon emissions, so imposing strict energy-efficiency guidelines is the best way to help meet that target.

Should real estate investors be worried?

As the pressure to go green mounts, more cities could implement their own emissions rules that may read like a burden on building owners. But, ultimately, these mandates aren't necessarily a bad thing for real estate investors.

Sure, there are some up-front costs and headaches to contend with. But in the long run, improved energy efficiency can result in large savings. Plus, given the general push for eco-friendliness, going green could also help building landlords attract tenants. So, in the long run, reducing emissions could more than pay for itself.