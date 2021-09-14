2021 Orlando Real Estate Market Investing Forecast

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
Note: Our market forecast includes Orlando data and data from its surroundings, including Kissimmee and Sanford.
As the third-largest metropolitan area in the state of Florida, trailing just behind Miami and Tampa, the Orlando area has a population of 2,639,374, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Nicknamed "The City Beautiful," the city is known for its wide array of business, educational, and cultural opportunities.
Orlando's main claim to fame is its hold on the tourism industry. With both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando resorts located nearby, the city welcomes thousands of visitors each year. However, in addition to its theme parks, it is also home to the University of Central Florida (UCF), as well as the Orlando Museum of Art and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
The state of the market
Altogether, the current state of the Orlando real estate market is something of a mixed bag. While some economic indicators like the unemployment rate and the median rental price seem to show that the city is on its way to a post-pandemic recovery, others indicate that the City Beautiful still has a long way to go to return back to normal. We've highlighted three of the most major trends for your review.
Rental vacancies are up
Measuring at a rate of 10.3% in June 2021, rental vacancies have risen 3% in the last year. This metric is well above the current national average of 6.2%. While this uptick in vacancies may be attributable to the fact that many Orlando properties are vacation rentals and people are not traveling as frequently during the pandemic, it's still something worth noting in your analysis of the area.
Median home price is still well below average
For their part, home prices have been trending upward in the last year as a result of the nationwide inventory shortage. However, even though the median home price is up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis, it is still far below the national average. At just $335,000 as of July 2021, it is a staggering more than $50,000 lower than the current national average of $386,000, which means some investors will be able to get a lot more for their money.
Financial health indicators are above average
Lastly, Florida's real estate financial health indicators, measures of both delinquencies and foreclosures, are above the national average, although notably, they have been trending downward since their pandemic highs. Still, the fact that they remain above average may be worrisome for some investors, as many of the pandemic-era protections are coming to an end.
Orlando housing demand indicators
All data and charts supplied by Housing Tides by EnergyLogic.
Overall, Orlando's housing demand indicators show positive signs for investors. Unemployment has dropped substantially, hovering just above pre-pandemic levels, and while the median home price has risen over the last year, it is still far below the national average.
Unemployment trends
At 6%, the unemployment rate in Orlando sat just above the national average of 5.9% as of June 2021. However, this percentage represents a massive turnaround from the highs experienced in the beginning of the pandemic. For its part, unemployment in Orlando is down over 12% on a year-over-year basis.
Unemployment has bounced up and down in the last few months. However, for the most part, it has stayed in line with national numbers and has not hovered above 7% since September 2020, which indicates that these are reasonable fluctuations.
Median home price
As far as home prices are concerned, this metric seems to be following along with national trends. The median home price in Orlando has risen a staggering 18.8% in the last year.
Still, with a median price of just $335,000 as of July 2021, price points in Orlando are still far below the national average, which measured $386,000 in July. In light of that, investors, and especially those interested in remote investing, may want to note that Orlando is one city where your money may be able to go a little further.
Median rent price
For its part, the median rent price is also on the rise, although it's crucial to point out that it is lagging slightly behind sale prices. While sale prices have risen over 18% in the last year, rent prices have only risen by 14%. At the same time, Orlando's median rent price of $1,758 does fall below the national average of $1,843.
Orlando housing supply indicators
Truthfully, Orlando's housing supply indicators should create a bit more concern for investors. In particular, the high rental vacancy rate and surplus of multi-unit housing permits should be considered before you invest.
Total housing supply
Total housing supply is another area where Orlando is following along with what we're seeing on a national scale. We are in the middle of a national inventory shortage, and the City Beautiful is no exception. As of July 2021, Orlando's housing supply has fallen below 1 month. At just 0.9 month, it falls substantially below the national average of 1.24 months.
This shortage is likely contributing, at least in part, to the increase in home prices that the city is experiencing.
Rental vacancies
Unfortunately, the rate of rental vacancies in Orlando is one metric that may be concerning to investors. Measuring over 10% as of June 2021, Orlando's vacancy rate is much higher than the national average of 6.2%, and it is up 3% year over year.
While that unusually high number is likely due to the fact that a high percentage of Orlando rentals are short-term vacation rentals at a time when the vacation and travel industry has taken a hit, it's definitely worth considering for investors. It may be worth padding the vacancy rate in your analysis so that you'll be prepared if a rental unit takes longer to fill.
Architectural billings
At its core, the architectural billings index is typically viewed as a measure of nonresidential construction activity. However, it can also be used as an indicator for the current economic outlook. Usually, a measure of above 50 is seen as a sign of economic growth, while one that falls below 50 is considered a downward trend.
As you can see, in July 2021, the Southern region of the United States measured 54.6, which matched the national average for the month. In all, this metric shows signs of a hesitant recovery from the lows experienced in the beginning of the pandemic.
Construction indicators
As far as construction costs are concerned, although July 2021 is the most recent data point we have, it is fair to say that prices have likely fallen since then. While the data shows that construction costs are up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis, the recent drop in lumber prices indicates that this increase may be short-lived.
Meanwhile, for their part, construction jobs are on the rise. As of July 2021, the Orlando area reported having almost 85,000 jobs, a 3.4% increase in the last year and indicating that construction is underway once again.
Single-family detached permits
Another indicator that the construction industry is going strong is the number of single-family detached housing permits. While 1,500 permits were forecasted to be issued in July 2021, the actual number was 1,615.
In the short term, the increase in housing permits will likely help lessen the inventory burden the city is experiencing. Investors should know that there could be potential problems if the trend continues in the long term. There could come a time where supply outpaces demand.
Multi-unit permits (2-plus units)
At the same time, we're seeing a similar trend with multi-unit housing permits. While 864 permits were forecasted to be issued in July 2021, the actual number of issued permits ended up being closer to 923. This surplus should be of more concern to investors, especially as rental vacancy rates continue to be well above average.
Orlando real estate financial health indicators
Orlando's real estate financial health indicators are trending slightly above average.
Delinquencies
With a delinquency rate of 4.8% in June 2021, Florida sits just above the national average of 4.37%. However, this metric has improved by almost 5% on a year-over-year basis. It's likely that the extended forbearance measures helped many landlords to get back on their feet in light of the eviction moratorium.
Still, it will be interesting to see what happens as those forbearance periods begin to expire, especially since the CDC has extended the eviction moratorium for areas where the risk of transmission is high. As of the time of writing, Orange County was considered an area of high transmission, but it may be worth visiting the CDC's COVID data tracker for the most updated info.
Foreclosures
Notably, at 0.4% as of June 2021, Florida's foreclosure rate is also above the national average of 0.27%. Yet, although this figure is on the high end, it's worth pointing out that this figure is actually down 0.2% on a year-over-year basis.
The foreclosure moratorium that was in place for most of this year likely helped to spur on this decline. Yet, it's reasonable to expect to see an uptick in Orlando foreclosures in the near future, since the moratorium expired on July 31, 2021.
Anchor institutions
It should come as no surprise that many of Orlando's anchor institutions fall within the tourism industry, which may be cause for concern for investors amid the pandemic. We've listed out the city's top three employees for your review.
However, the Orlando Economic Partnership has listed out the greater Orlando area's top 75 employers if you would like to do more research.
- Walt Disney World Resort: Walt Disney World is unquestionably the city's largest employer. Per July 2021 data, the House of Mouse is responsible for employing over 58,000 people
- AdventHealth: In a distant second place is the AdventHealth healthcare system, which is undoubtedly holding strong during the pandemic. It employs another 37,000 people per year.
- Universal Orlando Resort: Universal Orlando Resort comes in third place. This travel and hospitality giant employs over 21,000 on its own.
Schools of note
While the University of Central Florida is clearly the biggest higher learning institution in the area, investors interested in specializing in student housing will be pleased to know that the city boasts plenty of opportunities for short-term rentals.
- University of Central Florida: Bordered by the Econ River Wilderness Area to the east of the city center is the University of Central Florida (UCF). Known for its Education and Culinary Arts programs, an estimated 42,000 students attend on a yearly basis.
- Valencia College: Just a few minutes for Universal Orlando Resort is Valencia College. The four-year public university is home to another 16,000 undergraduate students.
- Seminole State College of Florida: In neighboring Sanford is the Seminole State College of Florida. This midsize public college is responsible for educating nearly 6,000 students each year.
Neighborhoods of note for investing
Like any major city, the neighborhoods of note for investing will vary depending on your investment strategy. In light of that, we've laid out three diverse options for your consideration:
- Kissimmee: If you're in the market for short-term rentals, Kissimmee will be your best bet. The city of Orlando itself has lots of regulations that make it hard to rent short term. However, Kissimmee is far enough removed to not be subject to them but close enough to draw in those who are planning on visiting Disney World.
- Winter Park: On the other hand, if you're looking for an established neighborhood full of Class A properties, it might be a good idea to look at Winter Park. Rents here are higher than average, but, in turn, you should also expect properties to be more expensive.
- Thornton Park: Close to Lake Eola and its downtown scene, Thornton Park has yet to be called the new, hot neighborhood. But its close proximity to bars and restaurants means that investors can likely get a lot of bang for their buck if they're willing to wait a few years.
The Millionacres bottom line
At the end of the day, the decision of whether to invest in Orlando is a personal one. If you're going to go this route, be sure to do your own research into particular neighborhoods and specific properties. However, we hope that this guide can help you get started with figuring out whether the City Beautiful is a good fit for your investment strategy.
Got $1,000? The 10 Top Investments We’d Make Right Now
Our team of analysts agrees. These 10 real estate plays are the best ways to invest in real estate right now. By signing up to be a member of Real Estate Winners, you’ll get access to our 10 best ideas and new investment ideas every month. Find out how you can get started with Real Estate Winners by clicking here.